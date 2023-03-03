While new trends and the future of telecommunications were discussed at the MWC in Barcelona, ​​the BCG report analyzes the current context and the trends that will reshape the sector in the coming years highlighting its transformative urgency. Although fundamental for the development of many future technologies, in fact, the telecommunications sector, it’s no longer considered as innovative as it once was and no longer boasts stellar earnings.

The telecommunications sector has always represented the link between people, companies and entire societies, and has proved to be fundamental in periods of forced isolation such as that of the pandemic. Although today it is on the verge of becoming the distribution engine of Web3, however, this sector is no longer considered as innovative as it once was: the days of skyrocketing earnings seem over.

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) analyzed the current context of the sector and the trends that will reshape it in the coming years in the report “What Five Trends Mean for Telcos”, also tracing the main discussion points on the agenda at Mobile World Congress 2023.

The analysis starts from estimates of total shareholder return (TSR), which outlines a mediocre performance: the sector from 2019 to 2022 recorded an average of 9% per year, one point less than the overall stock market.

“The picture of the market reflects the difficult moment the sector is facing. We find ourselves in a borderline situation for companies for which transformation is necessary, if not urgent. The structural separation between network and service segments can represent a possibility for many companies to evolve by reducing the cost of capital and creating greater transparency.” Explains Marc Vos, Managing Director e Senior Partner di BCG. The expert adds: “For the sector to really look to a better future, however, it is also necessary an innovation of context at the regulatory level. The European market, the central-southern one in particular, suffers from an overly stringent approach which ends up disadvantaging and weighing down companies excessively.”

The state of the telcos



The result on the cited TSR (9%) and the returns taken into consideration are those generated by the 62 companies that reflect the 4 archetypes developed by BCG: global suppliers, local operators, smaller suppliers and infrastructure companies. The best performers came from the latter, whose median annual TSR outperformed the market by 6%. The other three groups examined underperformed the market, even though each of them has companies that performed better than the average.

Among the clusters identified, the telcos that outperformed their competitors have some common elements: agile and digitized operations; cost efficiency; a coherent portfolio of products and services including 5G, B2B and B2C applications; strong customer support and a competitively priced product and service proposition; finally, investments in the 5G network, on the ﬁxed wireless (the technology that uses a hybrid system of cable and wireless connections to offer broadband and ultra-broadband connectivity services), on optical fiber and on the updates necessary for infrastructural innovation. Despite these elements, however, companies will not be able to sustain profitable long-term outcomes given new trends that are preparing to change the industry as we know it today.

The main macro-trends of the future that will impact the sector

As TSR’s analysis has shown, only infrastructure companies pure-play outperformed the overall market. This makes the possibility for the telcos to separate their network segments from those of the services even more concrete, which, as anticipated by the BCG expert, would lead both to a better financial condition and would create more transparency on what the network performance is and such as utility companies, simultaneously leading to an increase in investor interest in telcos and a reduction in the cost of capital for building infrastructure. Perhaps most importantly, the new NetCos would have the opportunity to work with different service providers, with an open approach that would increase infrastructure asset utilization by up to 80%. Even if structural separation may not be suitable for all realities in the sector – for example some service companies would no longer have access to an exclusive network – it remains the best alternative in a scenario where the imperative is “do or die”. B2B applications enabled by 5G . While 5G networks are already catching on with consumers, particularly for gaming, video and early virtual reality devices, they can leave a much larger footprint in the corporate environment. In fact, companies are implementing increasingly complex applications to digitize their processes and new uses require ever higher data transmission speeds, leading to an increase in the scope of 5G features.

“5G is still a trend to ride, and it’s imperative that businesses make the most of the potential of this new network technology before looking any further. It is necessary to lengthen the horizon of use of 5G to fully realize its innovative capabilities, create real value for consumers and generate the right return on investment for companies.” you conclude“The very future of the industry depends on the ability and speed of companies to rethink their business and operating models.”

What will create value for Telcos

So what are the main strategies that companies in the sector can implement to prepare for the future?

BCG does not indicate 5:

5G applications. Regardless of the markets a telco company intends to enter, the role of networks remains essential. This means expanding 5G capabilities in the coming years, to create value with new applications with huge technology needs and generate the right return on investment for companies. Da telco a “TechCo”. There are innovative and industry-adjacent B2B and B2C digital ecosystems and applications. Development capabilities will need to be enhanced to pilot projects in new potential areas of interest and gain traction as the technology matures. Bionic Core Business. More traditional lines of business can still create a lot of value if they manage to apply a strategic mix of digitization, data analysis and artificial intelligence. In fact, these tools have the power to improve operations, personalize customer interactions and improve the work of employees. Next-Gen operating model. Separating the infrastructure side from the services business is the result of financial, market and strategic considerations of each company, since these are high-risk operations. However, there are positive sides for companies that divide the two branches: optimizing the balance sheet, providing a more transparent picture of network and service performance, increasing investment in service innovation. The latter, in particular, could lead telcos to sell shares in the infrastructure business to free up capital to develop the services side, to achieve higher profits for both businesses than integrated telcos. Improving transformation factors. As they target new products and markets, telcos will need to develop strong and diligent governance, with a large degree of centralized management, to avoid wasting resources and create synergies between different operations. To do this well, the corporate culture will also need to follow the transformation, becoming more agile and adopting rapid approaches to product innovation, including experimentation fail-fast and the test-and-learn.