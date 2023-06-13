How tall is Nikola Jokić | Sport

Here’s how tall Nikola Jokić really is.

Nikola Jokic he is officially 211 centimeters tall and many were amazed when Orlando’s basketball player Paolo Bankero stood next to him at one NBA Finals game. The young American and the best hand of the year is officially 206 centimeters tall according to some measurements, and 208 centimeters according to others, but on the field it didn’t seem like there was such a height difference between them.

Despite his remarkable height, due to his incredible talent, Jokić is capable of playing in other positions than center, where he is still the best. Without a doubt, he is the best passer among tall players and among the best who have ever played basketball. His assists have been talked about for years and it is difficult to single out the most beautiful.

Jokić’s arm span was measured at 221 centimeters, he weighs 129 kilograms, and on the night between Monday and Tuesday, the whole world will watch him lead the Denver Nuggets in the fight for the title against Miami. His team leads the final series 3-1 and has a “match-ball” to win the title.