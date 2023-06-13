Home » How tall is Nikola Jokić | Sport
World

How tall is Nikola Jokić | Sport

by admin
How tall is Nikola Jokić | Sport

Here’s how tall Nikola Jokić really is.

Source: Twitter/NoDunksInc

Nikola Jokic he is officially 211 centimeters tall and many were amazed when Orlando’s basketball player Paolo Bankero stood next to him at one NBA Finals game. The young American and the best hand of the year is officially 206 centimeters tall according to some measurements, and 208 centimeters according to others, but on the field it didn’t seem like there was such a height difference between them.

Despite his remarkable height, due to his incredible talent, Jokić is capable of playing in other positions than center, where he is still the best. Without a doubt, he is the best passer among tall players and among the best who have ever played basketball. His assists have been talked about for years and it is difficult to single out the most beautiful.

Check out some of the most attractive:


Nikola Jokic
Source: Youtube/NBA

Jokić’s arm span was measured at 221 centimeters, he weighs 129 kilograms, and on the night between Monday and Tuesday, the whole world will watch him lead the Denver Nuggets in the fight for the title against Miami. His team leads the final series 3-1 and has a “match-ball” to win the title.

You may also like

Three people were killed and three others were...

Trump in court today over secret papers brought...

She attacked the cashier for one look too...

Nottingham, van overwhelms and kills three people in...

Farewell to Silvio Berlusconi, national mourning and state...

Eleven dead in a “massive attack” on Kryvyi...

“De tot el món”, first preview of Ginestà’s...

Problems of family medicine in Banja Luka |...

Eight basketball players leave Denver | Sport

The most active volcano in the Philippines began...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy