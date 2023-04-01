Edited by Joe Baguley, CTO EMEA, VMware

In one way or another, most people around the world are “addicted” to online connections and experiences. Whether it’s streaming a movie or downloading a file to a laptop, the slightest delay in connectivity is frustrating.

As a result, consumers are looking for a network provider that offers the most innovative products and services, at an affordable price. However, consumers are increasingly environmentally conscious and some are quick to drop out brand that do not have strong green credentials.

The telecommunications sector is therefore at an inflection point. Telcos must continue to innovate to satisfy the “connected customer”. However, they also have to be aware of the considerable energy consumption for which they are responsible and the knock-on effects this has on profits as energy costs rise across Europe.

The consumer dilemma

I believe service providers can continue to innovate by creating a better and greener telco industry.

Currently, the telecommunications sector is one of the most energy-intensive in the world and, according to the Future of Commerce, represents 4% of global consumption. This massive energy requirement dramatically increases the industry’s carbon footprint, and with rising energy prices, telecommunications networks cannot afford to continue at this pace.

Fortunately, this is an issue that the industry is taking seriously. The use of energy by telcos is declining substantially. In fact, three of the major European telecommunications operators, BT, Orange and Telefonicaused less energy in 2021 than in 2016.

In telecommunications, the networks themselves consume most of the energy. Most energy-saving initiatives therefore focus on the end-to-end modernization of these networks. Upgrading networks to 5G is an excellent example of this, as it brings many benefits in terms of saving energy while providing better experiences for consumers.

Modernize, prioritize, capitalize

I believe the overarching solution to reducing energy consumption is modernization, prioritizing operational efficiency and cost reduction, as the industry is already doing at several levels.

The recent experience of Orange it is a perfect example of this. Between 2014 and 2018, Orange experienced a huge increase in traffic but resisted the “data tsunami” using multiple strategies, including using new data center cooling technologies and most importantly, upgrading to 5G and leveraging its “energy optimization” features.

Our job is to enable telecommunications companies to do more with less, from start to finish, by increasing efficiency and reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. In fact, thanks to the Core, RAN and Edge solutions, we have doubled the efficiency spectrum of our customers, halving the energy consumption of the RAN.

But these essential companies can continue to advance their sustainability efforts without compromising the needs of “connected consumers.”

Here are three considerations:



Switch to renewable energy sources

Carbon emissions are generated by even the smallest activities, such as sending an email or searching for something on the web. However, with 4.1 billion people connected to the internet, this small amount of CO2 builds up quickly.

With electricity prices rising across Europe, there is a need for strategic and sustainable energy sources. Transitioning to a renewable energy supply will reduce costs and decrease dependence on energy sources that are subject to price fluctuations conditioned by global events.

Again, Orange is working in this direction and has recently announced the project to build a solar park to increase the availability of renewable energy.

Switch to 5G networks

Over the past decade we have seen many successful 5G deployments for a range of telco customers such as Vodafone and Telia. Upgrading to 5G networks enables telcos to provide better connectivity to consumers while reducing network consumption. For example, 5G networks are software-defined, allowing for efficient resource allocation and reducing energy consumption.

Thanks to 3rd Generation Partnership Projects (3GPP), a group of organizations that sets the standards and specifications for 5G, these networks include energy-saving features. These features reduce power consumption by shutting down cells or functions within the network. One example is “cell switching,” which allows 5G devices to switch cells based on signal strength and quality. We are developing solutions, such as our RIC (RAN Intelligent Controller), to further the 5G capabilities of 3GPP.

5G networks also use edge computing, which reduces the amount of data to communicate over long distances. However, due to the speed and efficiency of 5G, data spikes increase consumption at the edge of the network. We’re developing solutions at the edge to get closer to where these services are being used and make networks more efficient. Building, running, managing and connecting through edge-native applications will be essential for telecoms to meet the challenge and deliver innovation to consumers. For example, edge computing paired with 5G has allowed VR and AR to rapidly improve, providing the ability to render an environment in real time. This has improved services across all sectors, from healthcare to education, delivering better outcomes for consumers.

With built-in features and a host of energy-saving features, upgrading to 5G is non-negotiable for telecom companies that want to prioritize sustainability and innovation.

Implement state-of-the-art virtualization

There are brilliant minds designing incredible solutions that drive innovation and sustainability, and we are fortunate to have many of these minds on our design teams. As a result, our solutions help customers reduce their environmental impact and improve their offering.

Suffice it to say that virtualization technology is helping to reduce the impact on operations, while increasing productivity. For telecommunications, virtualization can be most effective when it mimics a physical network, allowing applications to run virtually, facilitating greater efficiency, reduced operational costs, faster workloads, higher performing applications, and increased server availability . If they haven’t already, telecoms need to integrate virtualization technology into their stack to increase sustainability and productivity.

A sustainable and positive perspective

Modernizing end-to-end networks to keep pace with today’s consumers while prioritizing sustainability is a challenge best tackled head on. Once telecoms shifts towards any or all of the factors mentioned above, the industry’s sustainability outlook will quickly turn positive and other sectors will follow suit.

The telecommunications sector is doing an amazing job of transforming its businesses to create a better, greener industry. Despite soaring energy prices and recession speculation, telecom customers are not cutting investments in ingenuity and sustainability. On the contrary, we are seeing a shift in investment logic, where innovation and sustainability are now the top priority. Our vision is to enable telecommunications to build a more sustainable, equitable and secure digital future for all.