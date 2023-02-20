Due scammersa man and a woman residing in the province of Syracuse, managed to get almost 35 thousand euros thanks to the fictitious sale of one smartphone last generation.





35 thousand euro scam for the purchase of an iPhone

The two had put up for sale online a iPhone 14 at the price of 400 euros. A young man from Bagnoli Irpino, in the province of Avellino, has shown interest in the product.





After a primo wire transferthe scammers would have repeatedly sent him messages and e-mails convincing him of the negative outcome of the banking operation.

l’ignara victim he would have repeated the payment order numerous times, up to a total sum of almost 35 thousand euros.





Fraudsters found and reported by the Carabinieri

The two criminals would therefore have made themselves untraceable on each telephone number provided, and the young man went to the Carabinierireporting the incident.

Im military have opened a file and were able to promptly identify the scammers, already known to the authorities over other attempts at extortion of money.

The couple was reported in a state of freedom to the judicial authority, which will have to take the opportune measures.





Beware of scam: how to defend yourself

This is yet another case of online scam, which highlights the need to pay close attention to payments on the internet and to check the seller’s reputation before making expensive purchases.

In case of suspected or any critical issues when purchasing, it is always advisable to contact the police to protect your rights and report any wrongdoing.

It remains to be clarified how it was possible for the young man to send so much money to the same recipient in a short time without putting the banking system on alert for movements suspects.



