How the Euroleague can punish Partizan and Real Madrid | Sports

Partizan and Real Madrid are waiting for a decision on the penalty of the Euroleague, and here is what is written in the rules…

What do the rules say and what are the possible penalties? There are several options, from those of a financial nature, to suspensions that can be for a longer period of time. A lot will depend on what they are Sreten Radović, Oleg Latiševs and Fernando Roča entered into the minutes, but it is clear that the Disciplinary Judge will also review footage that does not look good for either the Spanish or the Serbian team…

The rules on sanctions for possible violations are listed on the official website of the competition. Now everyone is waiting for the final decision, and here is what the rule book says about it all.

Types of offenses:

Physical aggression towards referees, another individual, audience, fan or any person in general

An action that causes a definite stoppage of the game according to Articles 30 to 33 of the Euroleague or Eurocup rules

Threatening, humiliating or degrading judges, another individual, the audience or any person in general

Discriminatory actions directed verbally or physically towards referees, an individual, the audience or any person in general

A move or any behavior that leads directly to violence

The following moves are played as LESS rule breaking:

A move that causes the match to be interrupted an abnormal number of times

Insulting or any move that shows disrespect towards the referee, the audience, another individual or any person in general, if such moves do not lead to serious infringements

Constant protests or disrespect shown to referees

Using means or moves during the game that affect the well-being of another player, which do not lead to serious violations

Attempting physical aggression towards a referee, the audience, another individual, a supporter or any person in general

These are possible sanctions for SERIOUS violations:

Fine from 30,001 euros to 280,000 euros

Ban on entering the hall or participating in competitions organized by the Euroleague, as well as in matches and/or events for a period of one to four years

Temporary suspension from competitions organized by the Euroleague for a period of one to four years

Permanent disqualification from competitions organized by the Euroleague

These are possible sanctions for LESS violations: