«Like having oil in the backyard», as the Irish define the presence of peat, or turf. We could define it as a derivative of the transformation, lasting about ten centuries, of plants and mosses from the woods of 7 thousand years ago, which have sunk into the ground but which, due to the acidity of the environment, are unable to decompose entirely.

A peculiarity of the country, which is home to around 50 percent of Europe’s peat bogs, a natural formation that the Irish discovered they could exploit as fuel since the 7th century. When cut in spring, the peat has a foamy texture. It is then stacked and dried, then used in the fireplace and for cooking. In the past it was also used to build and furnish houses, and its very particular aroma is also used to produce peated whisky.

Earlier this year, however, the government introduced limits on peat cutting to protect Ireland’s ecosystem. Peat bogs are in fact important carbon sinks and sources of biodiversity. Furthermore, when used as fuel, peat disperses particles harmful to the environment into the air.

However, the government’s decision collides with the energy crisis underway throughout Europe, and the increases in oil and gas prices have prompted Irish families to return to cutting the turf. “Heating a house with peat for a year costs around €500 versus several thousand for other energy sources,” writes the Guardian, after hearing from Niall Ó Brolcháin, a researcher at the Insight Center for Data Analytics at the National University of Ireland.

“People are happy to have turf – he told the newspaper – it’s like having an oil well in the backyard”. Ó Brolcháin estimated a considerable increase in cuts compared to last year, ranging between 30% and 200%. “There is a considerable increase in requests for disturbance rights to cut turf – he says – in many cases the disturbance rights had expired, but people are suddenly using them again. There is a lot of evidence of people selling peat door-to-door.’

Many Irish people seem convinced that it’s better to use something you have in your backyard than to import fuel from other countries. On the other hand, the current energy crisis seems to win over respect for the environment, not only in Ireland.