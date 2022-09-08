Listen to the audio version of the article

The death of a king is always an epochal event. The English crown, then, is the last great world monarchy. And Elizabeth the greatest sovereign in the history of the country. The British monarchy, which has reigned uninterrupted for almost 1000 years, from the Norman Plantagenets to the current Windsors, has mourned dozens of sovereigns and crowned as many. But in the case of Elizabeth, the crown falters, due to the enormous weight of the sovereign, the Queen of records, a woman of absolute power and global charisma.

It will take decades, possibly centuries, before the UK has another queen and there is such a lasting reign. At Buckingham Palace, funeral plans for the death of every member of the royal family on the line of succession have been laid out for decades. These protocols each have a code name inspired by a bridge: the one for the queen, the most impressive, is Operation LONDON BRIDGE, referring to the oldest bridge in the capital.

Operation SPRING TIDE is, instead, the code name given to the accession to the throne of Prince Charles. A year and a half ago, the Forth Bridge operation was triggered, due to the disappearance of Prince Philip. But the last funeral ceremony of a sovereign, with the subsequent coronation of the heir, dates back to 70 years ago. It is almost a century and, ironically, it falls in the year of the Platinum Jubilee, the celebration for Elizabeth’s accession to the throne.

Operation London Bridge

“London Bridge is down” – London Bridge has fallen. With this sentence, the Queen’s Private Secretary will communicate her Majesty’s death to the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Secretary and the Privy Council, the sovereign’s private council.

The Foreign Office’s crisis unit, the Foreign Office, will send the news to 15 governments outside the UK, where the Queen is head of state, including Gibraltar and the Falklands; and the other 38 Commonwealth countries. Government ministers will be notified immediately by e-mail of the death. Upon receipt of this email, the flags of Whitehall, the government headquarters complex, will be lowered to half mast (within 10 minutes of the announcement).

An attendant will cross the Buckingham Palace forecourt and post the “Official Notification” of Her Majesty’s death (issued by the Royal House) at the gate, or on an easel. The Parliament of Westminster and the decentralized ones in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be convened in extraordinary session. The royal family’s website will change to a black page with a statement announcing her disappearance. The UK government banner will show a black banner at the top. The Prime Minister will be the first to make a public statement. A minute of national silence will be announced. Immediately after, the premier himself will hold an audience with the new King, thus kicking off the SPRING TIDE Operation.