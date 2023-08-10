How the narcos arrived in Ecuador

There are still no confirmed reports on who may have committed the murder in Ecuador of Fernando Villavicencio, a politician who is running for the country’s presidential elections who was shot as he was leaving a rally Wednesday night. However, many media are indicating drug cartels active in Ecuador as probable culprits, mainly for two reasons: in recent weeks Villavicencio had said several times that he had been threatened with death by drug traffickers, and that he had been advised to wear a bulletproof vest during public events (but he didn’t wear it, saying the best defense was his supporters).

Secondly, violence related to drug trafficking has increased enormously in Ecuador in recent years. If until recently the country was relatively spared from the activities of narcos, in 2022 there were 4,500 homicides linked to the violence of drug trafficking, and 210 tons of various drugs were seized: in both cases it is the highest number ever reached in the country.

“Here I am Mrs. Luisa Gonzales (correista presidential candidate), I have been told to wear the (bulletproof) vest but here I am in a sweaty shirt, my bulletproof vest is you,” said Fernando Villavicencio.pic.twitter.com/KwwliYjS87 —Emmanuel Rincon (@EmmaRincon) August 10, 2023

Ecuador is a country of 18 million people that sits between the two largest cocaine producers in the world: Colombia and Peru. Despite this, for a long time he hadn’t been particularly affected by drug trafficking. Things changed a few years ago, coinciding with a sharp increase in drug production especially in Colombia: it is estimated that between 2014 and 2020 the cocaine grown illegally in Colombia has almost doubledand that there has also been a rather substantial increase in Peru.

This large increase in production has caused drug cartels active in the region to begin looking for new places to refine and store cocaine, and new ports from which to ship shipments of drugs from all over the world. Due to its favorable geographic location (it borders both Colombia and Peru and has wide access to the Pacific Ocean) Ecuador has become a perfect location for expanding operations. Similar phenomena have also occurred in other countries of the region such as Paraguay and Uruguay, which in recent years have experienced a substantial increase in violence linked to drug trafficking.

Come he recounted il New York Times, the violence began to escalate in 2018, coinciding with the sharp increase in the production of Colombian cocaine. The criminal groups that were already present in Ecuador, and which until then had engaged in minor crimes with a relatively low social impact, began to associate themselves with the large Mexican drug trafficking cartels that shunt drugs in North America and some all over the world. Today, the two largest Mexican cartels, the Sinaloa cartel and the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel, operate in Ecuador. Some investigations have also shown that they are active in the country organized crime groups of Albania.

In Ecuador, violence began to spread in prisons, which have long been overcrowded and where thousands of members of criminal gangs are being held, until the government ended up losing control of many prisons, which at one point become operational centers for the operations of drug traffickers.

From prisons, the violence spread to the rest of the country. Drug trafficking groups began to compete with each other and fight extremely violently. In recent years in Ecuador there have been car bombs, attacks, murders of policemen, and shootings involving civilians have also become relatively frequent. Drug cartels have begun forced recruitment of young males, even 13-year-old boys.

The criminal groups then targeted the local population and businesses, with extortion and kidnappings that became increasingly violent.

In response, President Guillermo Lasso instituted several states of emergency, sent the army to patrol the streets and tried to strengthen the police. However, things are not going well at the moment: often the groups of drug traffickers, who can count on the proceeds of cocaine, are better armed and equipped than the policemen themselves.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

