According to the World Wide Web on February 27 citing the British “Independent” on the 26th, former US President Trump proposed a way to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine in an interview with the US host Glenn Baker on the 24th local time, suggesting that the Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky negotiated in a room and “knocked heads to get things done”.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time Trump has expressed his views on resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Trump previously told reporters in West Palm Beach, Fla., that if he was re-elected as U.S. president, he would call Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that night to “make a deal within 24 hours.”

Trump’s plan to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine

According to the World Wide Web on the 27th citing the British “Independent” on the 26th, according to the interview video on the Internet, Trump said in the interview that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine should not have happened, “but now this happened. Now you have to Bring people (Putin and Zelensky) into a room (to negotiate). You have to bang your head and get this done.” Regarding the “knock heads” in Trump’s words,Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary of the English Language defines it as an English colloquialism meaning “to tell someone who is arguing that they must stop and act more rationally”.

“That means saying things to Putin and Zelensky that they don’t want to hear, putting them in a room, and getting things done,” Trump said.

Former U.S. President Trump Source: Visual China

Once said: “A deal will be reached within 24 hours”

trumpIt is not the first time he has claimed that he can quickly end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

According to World Wide Web on the 21st citing news from the U.S. “Teller report” (Teller report) and the Florida media “Florida’s Voice” on the 20th, former U.S. President Trump told reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida that day that if he President-elect of the United States, he will call Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that night.

According to a report from the World Wide Web on the 21st, Trump told reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida on the 20th for “How would you end the Ukraine conflict?”“On the night I win — I’ll call two guys (Putin and Zelensky) and I’ll say to them: ‘We’ll meet.’ An agreement will be reached within 24 hours.”According to the report, Trump also said,If he is in power, Russia will never conduct special military operations in Ukraine.

According to a report on the website of the US “Newsweek” on February 4 quoted by the World Wide Web on February 3, former US President Trump said in an interview with the media that if the US President were him instead of Biden, Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine would be more serious. “It will never happen”. He added that a negotiated end to the conflict within 24 hours was “possible”.

“It (the ‘invasion’) shouldn’t have happened, but it actually happened. Nevertheless, I think it can be negotiated within 24 hours.” Trump said, “It really has to start from the office of the president. You put both sides in the same room, and you can say something to each of them, which I won’t reveal now, but which will ensure that this war ends immediately.”

The “Newsweek” website stated that in the past year, Trump has made similar statements many times, that is, if he is still the president of the United States, Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine “will not happen.”

Image source: Ring video screenshot

UN General Assembly urgently adopts “peace formula”

According to a CCTV news report on February 24, on February 23 local time, the United Nations General Assembly continued to hold an emergency special meeting on the situation in Ukraine. At the meeting that day, the General Assembly adopted the “Peace Formula” draft resolution jointly submitted by 75 countries, including Ukraine, with 141 votes in favor, 7 votes against, and 32 abstentions. The draft stresses the urgency of seeking a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine consistent with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

“From the perspective of the conflicting parties, no matter whether Russia’s resources, its own preset goals, the price it is willing to pay for negotiations, or the will of the Russian and Ukrainian people to continue fighting, in fact, none of them have been exhausted, nor have they been exhausted. There is a situation where one side is completely unable to continue fighting,” Ding Chun, vice president of the Chinese Society of Europe and director of the Center for European Studies at Fudan University, pointed out to a reporter from the Daily Economic News (hereinafter referred to as the headline reporter).“The Russia-Ukraine conflict cannot be won or lost militarily in the short term. As long as the fight can continue, the goals of both sides can only be achieved on the front line of the conflict.”

Ding Chun pointed out that outside of Russia and Ukraine, Europe bears the brunt (in terms of losses), and its security environment and geopolitical situation have seriously deteriorated over the past year. “Europe has been drawn into this conflict whether it likes it or not, because most European countries are anti-Russian and Ukrainian, so accept refugees, financial support, military aid. In addition, Europe also needs to endure (Russian) counter-sanctions The energy crisis, inflation and other issues brought about by it have formed a series of blows to the country’s economy, industry, and people’s livelihood.”

While Europe is facing long-term and structural economic challenges due to the energy “de-Russia”, American energy companies are making huge profits, and there is a tendency to gradually replace Russia as Europe’s main energy supplier. The military-industrial complex ushered in a large order, and the stock price soared. The United States has hurt European interests, which has aroused strong dissatisfaction among many European countries.

Wang Wen, executive dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, told the headline reporter,The United States has indeed benefited the most from this conflict, which reflects the “smartness” of Biden’s policy of adopting an offshore balancing strategy against Russia.

In Wang Wen’s view, the “offshore balance” strategy adopted by the United States toward Russia has worked. It has realized the triangle of “Using Ukraine to control Russia” and “Using Russia to suppress Europe” without a single soldier and with only tens of billions of dollars. balance the situation. In addition, the United States has also obtained the economic interests of the military-industrial complex, as well as the “long-arm jurisdiction” and the illegal interests of confiscating Russia’s overseas assets.

