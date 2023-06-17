How to be a public author, critique of the free (2023)

Definitely, if there is one certainty that prevails over all the others at the end of this novel, it is that it is the funniest novel since the eccentric memories of the Hollywood Brats group written by Andrew Matheson under the title of “I would put you on top”.

There is no way to avoid laughing in such a succession of delirious situations, starring Francis Plug, a being as alienated as he is endearing, a kind of variation of the unforgettable protagonist of “The conjuing of the ceciuos”. Not surprisingly, what we have here is nothing less than an obsessed with Booker prize winners. Based on this starting point, we are witnessing a delusional representation of what it means to be an author in the 21st century. Based on this excuse, Ewen has structured an ode of irreverence to the need to be part of the social fabric that winds our day to day.

The loneliness of the misfit in society reaches epic overtones throughout a text carved out of five-carat British humour, in which the dialogues intertwined during the literary presentations that Plug attends can be considered some of the most obtained from what comedy has provided us since the days when John Fante made his incomparable Mr. Bandini talk.