How to buy the Dacia Sandero now for 9,000 euros while waiting for a new heavily renovated model (previews)

Dacia Sandero is a compact and spacious that stands out for its affordable price. Its new generation features a more attractive design and greater attention to safety, thanks to the use of a modern chassis structure and the inclusion of rear head airbags and automatic emergency braking system.

The cockpit offers a simple but nice finish, with a handy adjustable smartphone holder and an 8-inch display in the console that extends the car’s instrument capabilities. Driving the Sandero is intuitive, but its set-up is designed for relaxed use, with light steering although not very precise and direct. The manual transmission’s gearshifts can feel rough, while the CVT-type automatic transmission is distinguished by its smoothness and overall pleasantness. Let’s dive deeper now:

The basic version of the Dacia Sandero, called Streetway SCe 65 in the Essential trim, is equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine capable of delivering 67 HP. Its list price is 12,500 euros. Thanks to its CO2 emissions between 61 and 120 g/km (with a NOx value of less than 85.8 mg/km), it is possible to benefit from a 2,000 euro incentive offered by the Lombardy Region, provided that a vehicle is scrapped at the same time. vehicle.

The seller or dealer is required to grant a 12% discount, equal to 1,500 euros. Thanks to these combined discounts, which total 3,500 euros, applied in the Lombardy Region, the final price of the car is reduced to 9,000 euros. The Lombardy Region has in fact approved a series of incentives aimed at promote the renewal of the vehicle fleet. These purchase incentives apply to petrol, diesel, methane, LPG, hybrid, electric or hydrogen powered vehicles, offering a financial contribution that varies from 1,000 to 4,000 euros depending on the type of vehicle.

We point out that in the autonomous province of Trento there are incentives aimed at facilitating thepurchase of new M1 category vehicles exclusively electric, with a list price of less than 50,000 euros, by private individuals. These incentives require the simultaneous scrapping or replacement of polluting M1 vehicles with petrol or diesel engines up to the Euro 5 standard. The contribution paid consists of 3,000 euros for scrapping and 2,000 euros for replacement.

In the Municipality of Genoa, a tender has been opened aimed at improve air quality, aimed at individuals, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, self-employed workers with a VAT number and third sector entities. Among the measures adopted, the disbursement of a contribution for the purchase of new vehicles with low environmental impact is envisaged, on condition that the more polluting vehicles already affected by previous traffic limitation orders or soon to be issued are scrapped.

For individuals, i contribution ceilings are as follows: 800 euros for the purchase of hybrid and electric e-bikes, motorcycles and scooters; 9,000 euros for electric and hydrogen vehicles; 6,000 euros for hybrid vehicles compliant with the Euro 6D-temp standard or later; 5,000 euros for methane, LPG, petrol-methane or petrol-LPG vehicles compliant with the Euro 6D-temp standard or later; 4,000 euros for petrol vehicles that meet the Euro 6D-temp standard or later and diesel vehicles that meet the Euro 6D-temp standard or later.

What will the new version of the Dacia Sandero look like

The next generation of the Dacia Sandero it will also include an all-electric version. The CEO of Dacia, Denis Le Vot, has announced that the future electric Sandero it will have limited autonomy and longer recharge times in order to maintain an affordable purchase price.

The new Dacia Sandero will use one basic variant of the platforms of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi allianceincluding the CMF-B EV platform, which will also be used for future R4, R5 and Nissan Micra models.

In order to keep costs low, the CEO mentioned the possible using a sodium battery which may have limited capacity and heavier weight, but which would be cheaper. Dacia Sandero could be available in both a full hybrid and a fully electric version. The head of design has provided some clues about the possible design of the new car, which will be inspired by the concept of Bigster.

Introduced theExtreme setup for Dacia Sanderowhich stands out for its more sophisticated appearance inspired by the world of off-road vehicles, thanks to a series of aesthetic customizations.

