How to choose a bluetooth speaker | MobIT

The offer of Bluetooth speakers has never been greater. If you want to make a good choice, you must pay attention to these 6 features.

In today’s digital age, music has become an indispensable part of our daily lives. Regardless of whether you are a passionate music lover or simply enjoy your favorite songs, it is very important to make the right choice when buying a new Bluetooth speaker.

If you’re embarking on the buying process and don’t know which features are important, we’re here to draw your attention to a few key features of these devices to help you choose the best Bluetooth speaker, regardless of your budget. Well, let’s get started.

Sound quality

A very important feature when choosing is sound quality. When shopping for Bluetooth speakers, it’s important to focus on devices that provide clear and full sound. Sound quality varies from model to model, so it’s important to read the specifications and reviews to inform yourself of the speaker’s performance. Pay attention to parameters such as frequency range, speaker power and audio technology used by the device.

Connectivity

Another important feature is connectivity. As the name suggests, Bluetooth speakers use Bluetooth technology that allows them to wirelessly connect to phones, tablets and computers.

When choosing a speaker, it is important to pay attention to the Bluetooth version supported by the device. Currently, newer models support Bluetooth 5.3, which offers greater range and better data transfer speeds compared to older versions. However, as this technology is still relatively new, you can freely choose a model that uses up to the Bluetooth 5.0 version, but we would not advise you to go below that.

With newer Bluetooth versions, the range between the speaker and your device will be longer, and the connection will be more stable and better, thus avoiding unwanted “chop”.

Portability

Although it may not sound as important as the previous two items, portability is extremely important when choosing a new Bluetooth speaker. One of the main advantages of these devices is the ability to carry them with you and use them in different environments.

Whether you want to listen to music on a trip, at the beach, or simply take it on a break in another room to relax with your favorite songs. Portability will be a key factor in the decision to take the speaker with you everywhere.

Make sure that the speaker has a compact design, that it is lightweight, and you can also check if it has additional options such as handles or carrying straps, which make it much easier to carry and use.

Endurance

If the portability of a Bluetooth speaker is a feature that is important to you when choosing, it would be good to pay attention to durability. No matter how careful you are with your devices, things can sometimes get out of hand, so a water resistance certificate can take all your worries away.

We advise you not to buy a Bluetooth speaker that does not have at least an IPX7 waterproof certificate, because in this way you will be calm even if a sudden rain during a hike in nature gets it wet, or if someone accidentally spills it during a party. Not only that, if your new speaker is portable and waterproof, we have no doubt that you will be happy to carry it with you while you shower.

Battery life

Bluetooth speakers are battery powered, therefore, it is important to choose a model that provides good autonomythat is, enough music playback time.

Check out the speaker specifications and read user reviews to find out how long the battery can last with daily use.

Also, check if the speaker supports the ability to simultaneously charge via USB cable and play music, which is very important so that the party doesn't have to stop if it runs out.

Also, check if the speaker supports the ability to simultaneously charge via USB cable and play music, which is very important so that the party doesn’t have to stop if it runs out.

Price

In the end, price is also an important factor when buying a Bluetooth speaker. Speaker prices may vary depending on brand, sound quality, design and additional features. Determine the amount you are willing to spend and explore different models in that price range. Do not always focus only on the cheapest option, but not on the most expensive either, but look for a good price-quality ratio.