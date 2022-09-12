Original title: How to choose trivalent and quadrivalent influenza vaccines to start influenza vaccination in multiple places?

Beijing, September 12th news from China Central Broadcasting Network (headquarters reporter Bai Jiege Henan station reporter Wang Shujie Zhengzhou station reporter Lu Jing) Influenza vaccination in 2022 has been launched in various places. Under the new crown pneumonia epidemic, the influenza epidemic level in my country has been extremely low in the past two years, and the influenza vaccination rate has also fluctuated. What are the characteristics of this year’s vaccination work? How to choose between three price and four price?

Beijing’s 2022 influenza vaccination was launched on the 13th and will be implemented in three phases. The first phase is mainly free for Beijing residents aged 60 and above. Vaccination at your own expense starts in late September. The free vaccination is expected to end at the end of November, and the self-funded vaccination will continue until the end of February 2023. According to a staff member of a private hospital in Beijing, the influenza vaccines that are vaccinated at their own expense by the age of 3 and below have not yet arrived, and they can only be pre-ordered. The specific brand, composition and appointment time cannot be determined yet. The staff member said: “The branch in the Beijing area has not yet come. The news we received is that it is expected to be at the end of September, and there is no specific time.”

A general hospital in Shanghai had a similar answer. The staff told reporters: “We have started to get the vaccine now, but we are not sure when it will arrive. Now we can make an appointment for you. After the vaccine arrives, we will notify you to come and get vaccinated in the order of appointment.”

The “Technical Guidelines for Influenza Vaccination in China (2022-2023)” issued by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention in late August this year mentioned that the occurrence of the new crown pneumonia epidemic has had a certain impact on the influenza epidemic. Since March 2020, influenza has shown a very low prevalence in my country. Vaccine expert Tao Lina said: “The epidemic of influenza depends on a long cycle. It is a normal phenomenon that it is a little lower in one year and a little higher in some years. It seems that influenza has been rare in the past two years. Is it because of the new crown? Is the epidemic prevention measures in place? This is a key factor, I do not rule it out, but it may itself be in a relatively low epidemic year.”

Some analysts believe that the epidemic prevention measures under the new crown pneumonia epidemic are effective in reducing the spread of influenza virus, but the reduction in the chance of infection will also reduce immunity and increase susceptibility. At the same time, the domestic flu vaccination rate has fluctuated in the past two years, and the public’s willingness to get vaccinated in the autumn and winter of 2020 has increased. By 2021, influenza vaccination rates will drop significantly. Tao Lina said that even in the hot year of 2020, the domestic influenza vaccination rate does not exceed 5%, which is significantly lower than the level of 40 to 50% in some developed countries. In the case of low vaccination rates, the effect of the vaccine is mainly reflected in the protection of individual recipients, and the impact on the prevalence of the virus is minor. Therefore, vaccination cannot be directly associated with the level of influenza incidence. Tao Lina said: “It’s not because we don’t get enough flu vaccines, but the incidence of influenza is low. We feel that it doesn’t matter if we don’t get the vaccine, and we can’t understand it like this. The flu vaccine still needs to be administered.”

The newly released “Technical Guidelines for Influenza Vaccine Vaccination in China” shows that the influenza vaccines issued in domestic batches in 2022-2023 include trivalent and quadrivalent. In Shanghai, a medical institution said that currently only the trivalent vaccines for adults and children are available for appointment. The staff member said: “We currently only have three-price ones, both over three years old and under three years old. If you buy it now and it is convenient tomorrow, you can make an appointment tomorrow or the day after.”

In Zhengzhou, Henan, infants and young children under the age of 3 who could only be vaccinated with trivalent vaccines in previous years can choose from quadrivalent vaccines this year. The vaccination clinic in Zhengzhou will continue to provide services during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Hu Qiuju, director of the preventive health care department of the Longhai Community Health Service Center on Huaihe Road, Erqi District, said that since its launch on September 7, the quadrivalent influenza vaccine for children has been recognized by parents. Hu Qiuju introduced: “The first batch of quadrivalent influenza vaccines for children has been administered, and generally speaking, the adverse reactions are relatively low. Parents are more willing to accept quadrivalent influenza vaccines, and we will receive them after the festival according to the situation.”

According to Wang Heng, head of the Immunization Planning Section of the Erqi District Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the quadrivalent influenza vaccine protects against one more type of influenza virus than the trivalent influenza vaccine. “The original trivalent influenza vaccine has only 2 types A and 1 type B, but now the only quadrivalent childhood influenza vaccine in China can prevent 2 types A and 2 types B influenza viruses, and its protection is even better. It is comprehensive, and the effectiveness can reach 97.4% according to the experimental data.” Wang Heng said.

Taurina said the quadrivalent influenza vaccine covers more virus types. However, at the current domestic price, the trivalent influenza vaccine is more cost-effective, and the public can choose according to the actual situation. Tao Lina said: “The overall development trend of vaccines is to cover more and more types. The quadrivalent coverage rate is high, but the cost performance is not necessarily high. After all, the quadrivalent vaccine has to double the price. Adults The quadrivalent vaccine in the dosage form is now about 140 yuan, and the trivalent vaccine is only 60 to 70 yuan. There is one more type, but the protection rate has not doubled. “

The local disease control departments also remind citizens to strictly abide by the epidemic prevention measures such as "appointment system, wearing masks, one-meter noodles, and frequent hand washing" when receiving influenza vaccines to ensure safety and order.

