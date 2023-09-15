How to choose the perfect size for your private home from Uberhause

Few realize that the process of designing a house begins long before contacting an architecture firm. After purchasing the land, builders are faced with the crucial responsibility of establishing the essential requirements of the house, its functionality and articulating their wishes within the context of the available budget. This is the fundamental aspect of design – identifying deep needs and addressing them confidently in collaboration with the architect. At this stage, you will also find the answer to the question about the optimal size of the house.

What factors should be considered when choosing the floor area of ​​a house?

Square footage is not the most important feature that determines whether a house is big or small for you. For a truly comfortable home, Uberhause urge you to consider the following factors:

1. The size of the available land

To finally decide on the area of ​​the house and to understand what dimensions of the house are needed, including the size of the rooms, you need the urban plan of the land. The urban plan of the land is the first and main key for an error-free choice of the house design, room plans, its permissible dimensions, the number of floors and, consequently, the much-desired house area.

The plan shows us the minimum allowed distances between the house and trees, utility lines, other buildings and fences. The plan must be followed to ensure your safety and that of your neighbors. In this sense a helps you house designer Bucharest;

2. Number of floors

When choosing the number of floors of a house, the size of the plot is also taken into account. Single story homes designed and built by uberhause they are popular and many opt for this type of private housing, but they require a large plot of land. For a small plot, a two-story or attic house is the best option. Among the advantages of two-level houses – the second floor can play the role of a private area;

3. Number of inhabitants

In the planning phase, it is essential to determine who will permanently live in the house, because this aspect influences the size, appearance and, consequently, the cost of the future construction.

Consider gender, age and number of generations in the home space. Are more children planned? Will each child have their own room? Will there be a nanny living with you? grandparents? Do you often have overnight guests? Do you work from home? Do you need a separate room for hobbies – a workshop, a wine storage room, etc.? The answers to such questions create a kind of dome of needs, a so-called wish list, on which it is easy to base the selection of the project from about home;

4. Budget

The price of a house is closely related to the square meters. The budget is the foundation of the construction process, having an impact not only on the available surface of the house, but also on the materials and technologies used.

Thus, the question “how many floors and what size should the house have” is an individual thing. For a family of two people, a house of 150 m2 will be small, and for another family of 4 people, a house of up to 100 m2 is enough. When choosing the square footage of a house, you need to consider your family’s needs, available budget, location and future plans. The decision is yours!

