HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT PROBIOTIC? This is key information for the patient when he enters the pharmacy Magazine

There is a lot of talk about probiotics today, and for good reason. It seems that the more new research, the more new knowledge about how beneficial probiotic cultures are and how they affect our health.

Izvor: Shutterstock/Chinnapong

There are a large number of probiotic products available on the market today, and you need to know how to choose the right one. In the overwhelming sea of ​​products and promises that accompany probiotics, we have to ask ourselves if the probiotics we drink are really beneficial.

In order to get answers to these questions, we came to Probiotic Excellence Center Abela Pharm which deals with scientific and research work, but also with education of the general and professional public on the topic of probiotics and microbiota. On this topic, Prof. Dr. sc. Branislava Miljković, president of the Federation of Pharmaceutical Associations of Serbia (SFUS) and author of the Guidelines for Probiotics.

When a patient walks into a pharmacy and asks for a probiotic, what is the key information? First of all, we need to understand the specific health problem of the patient. The needs of people who they drink antibiotics from those who have digestive disorders or who face other health challenges. Only when we understand the purpose for taking probiotics can we recommend the appropriate probiotic that will best meet their specific needs. Not all probiotics are the same. For example, when using antibiotics, it is recommended that you immediately start using probiotics. According to the Guidelines for Pharmacists, Saccharomyces boulardii is the first recommendation because, as a probiotic yeast, it is the only one that can be used simultaneously with antibiotics, without the need to create a time gap of 2 to 3 hours which is normally recommended. It is certainly recommended that when purchasing a probiotic preparation, the patient always consults with a pharmacist who will give a recommendation in accordance with the current guidelines.

What kind of guidelines are we talking about? These are national guidelines for probiotics, which are specifically intended for pharmacists. In these guidelines, certain probiotic cultures and their optimal doses for solving certain health problems are precisely defined. It is important to note that these guidelines were created to help pharmacists provide quick and accurate answers to patients’ questions and provide them with reliable advice. It is a pleasure to have had the opportunity to contribute to the development of guidelines that are based on evidence from clinical trials of probiotic cultures. Understanding the role of probiotics and their proper administration are key to the overall health and well-being of patients.

Many people believe that more is better when buying a probiotic. Is that really so? Correct dosage of probiotics is essential to use the full potential of these beneficial microorganisms for our health. How effective the probiotics will be depends on the dose, which is why it is important to introduce a sufficient number of probiotic cultures.

However, there is another piece of information that is perhaps even more important to pay attention to. Since probiotics are living microorganisms, their number decreases over time, which reduces their effectiveness. That is why it is necessary to pay attention to whether the amount of probiotic cultures is defined on the declaration of probiotics until the end of the period of useand not at the time of production or at the time of packaging.

Given that probiotics are living microorganisms, should we store them in a special way? Probiotics are sensitive to external factors such as oxygen, moisture and light and should be stored in a dry and cool place. Also, it is necessary to pay attention to the packaging. In order for the microorganisms in the probiotic preparation to remain alive, both the inner and outer packaging play a key role. Maximum protection of probiotic cultures is provided by probiotics that come with additional protection. In them, in addition to the usual blister packaging, there is also a three-layer bag filled with inert gas, so-called aTECH packaging which additionally protects sensitive microorganisms from negative external factors.

A final message? Proper use of probiotics can bring numerous benefits to your health, but it is crucial to pay attention to dosage, packaging and guidelines for proper use. A consultation with a pharmacist when choosing a probiotic can help you choose the product that best suits your needs. It is important to remember that the correct choice of probiotics is a prerequisite for its effectiveness and contribution to your health.

