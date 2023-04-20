How to clean an iron | Magazine

Here’s how to clean an iron with the help of paracetamol!

After prolonged use, everyone’s eyes get dark, when the iron becomes burnt, dirty and leaves marks on freshly washed clothes. How to clean the iron so that it no longer sticks to clothes when ironing.

You won’t need any cleaning agents, baking soda or vinegar. All you need, many of you have at home, which is a painkiller – paracetamol.

This trick for cleaning the iron is widely circulated on social networks, and one housewife described in detail how to remove stubborn stains. As she said, with the help of paracetamol and a damp cloth, the iron will be as good as new.

The first step is to increase the iron to maximum power and turn off the steam. And only when it warms up is the time to clean! Then, with the help of tweezers (so as not to burn yourself), take one paracetamol tablet and gently rub it on the dirty parts of the iron.

When you have cleaned all the dirt, turn on the steam and wipe the iron on a wet cloth. At the end, judging by the video, the iron was glazed, as if it had just “came out” of the store.

Watch the detailed instructions in the video:

