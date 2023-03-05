Home World How to clean welders | Magazine
How to clean welders | Magazine

by admin
How to clean welders | Magazine

Do you know how much dirt accumulates in welders? Here’s how to remove it best!

Source: TikTok/screenshot/kimmyskreations

There is no house that does not own a well-known wooden welding machine. And while for some it looks like a decoration from some Serbian spa or mountain, the good majority uses it to mix food during cooking. After that, just wash them with dishwashing detergent and water and they are ready for new use. Or not after all!?

Judging by one housewife, most people wash cheaters incorrectly. To show what the mistake was, she took a large pot and boiled water in it. Then, in the traditional way, she dipped the previously washed wooden welding rods into a pot and left them to stand for a few minutes.

What horrified many and surprised many at the same time was the amount of dirt that came out of them. The water went from crystal clear to cloudy and dirty, which is proof that ordinary washing cannot remove the dirt.

See how it looks in the video:

Source: TikTok/kimmyskreations

(WORLD)

