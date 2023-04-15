How to congratulate Easter | Magazine

Many people do not know how to properly congratulate Easter, the biggest holiday for all Orthodox Christians.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Like every year, this year too there is a controversy about how to properly celebrate Easter. What are you saying? “Christ is risen, Christ is risen, Christ is risen, Christ is risen”, are just some of the examples we hear, and we are still not sure what is a mistake and what is not. However, according to today’s Dictionary of Matica Srpska, it most correctly reads as follows: “Christ is Risen”and in addition, the archaic, ecclesiastical form is also allowed “Hristos voskrese”.

Most people make the biggest mistake in pronouncing the word itself “resurrection” or “resurrection”. As a rule, you should never pronounce “washing trip”, because only these two expressions are correct. Also, the same question is asked when it comes to the answer to the Easter greeting. As it says: “Truly resurrected” or “Truly resurrected”?

It is correct to say both, except that it should be consistent, so respond to the Russo-Slavic greeting “Christ is risen” with the same form “Voistinu voskrese”. With the same logic, we will say “Christ is risen” or “He is truly risen!”. If you are in a dilemma whether it is more correct to say Easter, Paskrs or Voskresenije, linguistically – both the second and the third are correct!

Also, in addition to the above greetings and responses to them, you can also add “Happy Easter!”.

