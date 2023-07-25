Home » How to cool down in 60 seconds | Magazine
How to cool down in 60 seconds | Magazine

Here’s how to cool down your body quickly – in 60 seconds.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The heat wave that affected Europe, but also our country, brought with it an increased risk of heatstroke. Officials and doctors repeatedly warn about how to behave at high temperatures. During the heat, our body also absorbs too much heat, which leads to certain consequences.

That’s why it’s important to hydrate regularly, avoid and protect yourself from the sun when it’s at its strongest – between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. In addition, it is important to know how to cool down, and useful tricks are of great use to us.

One of them is the application of cold pressure to certain “hot” points on the body. This useful trick works quickly at plus 40 degrees Celsius. Use ice or a chilled water bottle to apply pressure and you will feel relief. The points on which you should apply pressure, i.e. put cold objects, are:

arthrodesis of the knee, the place of bending of the elbow of the neck of the temple

As for time – some recommend putting ice on the mentioned points for one minute. In any case, do what you feel comfortable doing. Also, make sure that the pressure you apply is not too cold (wrap the ice in a towel or cloth, as mentioned).

