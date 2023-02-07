The Dragan effect is a photographic effect that consists of superimposing images and effect filters that give the image a dramatic or surreal appearance.

This effect was originally created by Andrzej Dragan, a Polish photographer, who developed a method for creating dramatic images using digital processing software.

The Dragan effect is achieved by applying a number of digital processing techniques, including manipulating color saturation, changing brightness, and overlaying textures and patterns.

These techniques can be combined to create an image that stands out dramatically from the original image.

The Dragan effect is commonly used to create images that have a surreal or dramatic feel, such as landscapes that appear to come from another world, or portraits that evoke strong emotion.

This effect is very popular with photographers looking to create images that are different from the real thing and have a unique and original look.

The Dragan effect can be created using a variety of digital processing software, including Adobe Photoshop, GIMP, and other similar programs. These programs offer users a wide range of tools to create the Dragan effect and customize their images to achieve the desired result.

In summary, the Dragan effect is a digital processing technique that allows you to create dramatic and surreal images using digital processing software. This effect is very popular with photographers and photography enthusiasts looking to create unique and non-realistic images.