How to easily clean the kitchen | Magazine

Australian cleaning expert Karolina McAuley found that she can easily remove grease build-up on kitchen cabinets, using just water, vinegar, soap, essential oils, and a microfiber cloth to remove stubborn grime from the cabinets.

Source: Mondo/Goran Sivački

She showed everything in her now viral video published on TikTok, where she claims that this method is very effective and safe to use, Daily Mail reports.

“Simply mix one cup of water and one cup of rubbing alcohol in a glass container, then add a little dishwashing liquid and a few drops of essential oil and dip a cloth and wipe the cabinets from top to bottom to remove all the grease,” she said. .

Namely, soap removes dirt and grease, while vinegar prevents new stains on surfaces, and cabinets are sparkling clean in just a few seconds.

(World)

