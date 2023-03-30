With the aim of enhancing, promoting and successfully putting Guinea in the spotlight, the authorities launched on November 30, 2023 the Branding National Guinea project. The ambition is great but it lacks a real strategy. More than three months after the launch of the project, nothing is reassuring for the moment.

The Guinean authorities must understand that we will not be able to sell the Guinea destination through a simple logo. Even if we transform the map of the country into Nimba (mask of the Baga people, in Lower Guinea, symbolizing fertility and used as the national branding logo), as long as we do not follow the mechanisms with a strong strategy and skills, that will be limited to a simple noise without effect.

The Nimba mask used as the Guinea national branding logo

“Money is afraid of noise”

Moreover, more than three months after the launch of the project where are we? Do we have more visitors than before? Is the country better referenced? Did we manage to develop an attractive destination website? What about the country’s presence on popular travel websites? Is the marketing strategy effective? So many questions that deserve answers at the level of the managers of the Branding National Guinea project.

Better still, you should know that the evaluation of a country’s overall reputation is based on several criteria: quality of life, exports, governance, culture, tourism, investment, security… There are so a long way to go.

Branding or national marketing is above all the promotion of tourism and investments to generate money and allow the country to develop. So how can we attract visitors if the country itself is not attractive? Culture relegated to the background, abandoned tourist sites, particularly in the interior of the country, infrastructure problems (roads, airports, hotels, etc.). What about the business climate and the security aspect? It is often said, money is afraid of noise« .

A cap with the Guinea branding logo

Where is our FESPACO?

Beyond all these aspects, what is the event that we have today capable of attracting people from various backgrounds, of bringing in foreign currency and during which we can sell the image of the country? Burkina Faso, for example, has its FESPACO (Pan-African Cinema and Television Festival of Ouagadougou), Côte d’Ivoire will organize the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2023… The CAN 2025 planned in Guinea and which could have been a good opportunity was withdrawn because nothing was done upstream. Other existing and innovative initiatives lack support. What do we really want to sell?

The will is certainly there, but the strategy is lacking. It’s never late, we can catch up and get to work. Especially by taking inspiration from models like that of Rwanda. A small state in East Africa with 13 million inhabitants ((2022) but which forges admiration. Thanks to the new policy impelled by President Paul Kagame through the creation of the National Office for the Development of Rwanda (Rwanda Development Board), the country is an economic model on the African continent with a strong perceived value of “Country Brand”, even rivaling Western countries.

The example of the land of a thousand hills

Today, the land of a thousand hills registers almost 2 million visitors per year for tourism and business. And you know what ? Tourism is the biggest source of foreign exchange earnings and the biggest contributor to the national export strategy. THE total income generated by the sector exceed $360 million. And that’s not all ! For some time now, the country has hosted major events, including international conferences. THE GDP is passed from 19.4% in 2010 To 56.7% in 2019 according to World Bank and the poverty rate fell from 75.2% between 2000 and 2013 to stagnate around 52%.

Currently, Rwanda aspires to become a middle-income economy by 2035, and to join the high-income countries by 2050. Partnerships with certain football clubs (the other facet of national branding) notably PSG (France ) and Arsenal (England), have also helped the country reach another level.

The country of Paul Kagame is nowadays at another phase of its national branding project which consists in supporting Rwandan companies to develop on world markets. Us, what are we doing for our local champions? They are even fought sometimes.

Members of the government in national branding mode

The national branding project is a very good thing and can do a lot in the country if we manage to get moving in all people, approaching skills and drawing inspiration from models of success.

Finally, I invite you to visit the website of Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and that of Guinea National Branding. It’s up to you to enjoy and it would be a pleasure to read your feedback in the comments.