How to find out if your partner is cheating | Fun

A private detective reveals some of the ways to find out if your partner is cheating on you!

In 2016, Charlotte Notley founded a private detective agency and for years investigated the suspicious activities of the spouses and their secret relationships. Who better to uncover the secrets of fraud and affairs than a detective?

She recently revealed her top tips on how to track your significant other and find out if he’s cheating on you. As he says, hiding the phone and inexplicable situations are a clear sign. Also, there is so much to learn on social networks, such as new followers and friends you’ve never heard of.

Likewise, Internet browser history is a great indicator. She even advises making a surprise visit to your partner’s workplace.

“Most clients who come to us know something is wrong and they are usually right. Secretive behavior is a key indicator for any relationship because trust must always be there. If you feel worried, ask your partner to reassure you. If you are still not satisfied, trust your instincts,” Charlotte advised.

According to the World Population UK report, around half of people in married relationships cheat on their spouse. Finally, Charlotte said that if you’ve exhausted all options to get to the truth yourself, then it’s best to hire a professional.

