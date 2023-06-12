How to gain weight quickly and healthily | Magazine

Here’s how to gain weight quickly and healthily, five key tips for everyone who wants to gain a few kilos!

Izvor: Shutterstock

How to gain weight quickly is a question asked by people who are often considered a minority – while most are trying to lose weight “in time” for the summer, gaining weight falls into the background.

But many people actually want to gain weight, because for some reason they are too thin or their goal is to build up body mass. Here’s how to gain weight quickly and healthily, without compromising on metabolism and health.

Clinic “Mayo” gives several tips on how to gain weight quickly, which can help you to increase your body weight and mass in a few weeks. However, keep in mind that any weight change should be done in consultation with a nutritionist or general practitioner, so that it does not have health consequences.

Eat more often

Five or six meals a day, instead of two or three. Teach your body to recognize when it’s hungry, don’t eat when you “should”. Choose nutritious meals

Eat and drink the things you love that are rich in protein and healthy fats, these are the calories you need to gain weight fast. Add something else

If you’re wondering how to gain weight fast, know that adding another ingredient to your meal is one of the ways. If you’re making moussaka or a similar dish, grate cheese into it, add more cooking cream… For extra protein and calories, it’s easiest to add your favorite dairy products. Try smoothies or shakes

Avoid drinks that are low in calories, but beware of those that only have sugar. Homemade smoothies or shakes are the best choice, because you control their ingredients. Enrich them with protein. Practice

If you want to gain weight quickly, you may believe the false claim that you should move less. More movement, more calories burned, right? Not in this case. Start exercising and especially focus on strength training. They build muscle and whet your appetite.

(WORLD)