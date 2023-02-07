Hyperfocal distance is an important concept in photography that relates to focus and depth of field. The hyperfocal distance is the optimal distance at which a camera should be focused in order to obtain the maximum possible depth of field with a given focal length and aperture.

Depth of field is the area of ​​a scene that appears sharp and in focus in the final image. The hyperfocal distance is calculated using the camera’s sensor format, lens focal length, aperture, and distance from the lens to the subject.

By setting the camera at a hyperfocal distance, you can achieve an extended depth of field that keeps both the front and background sharp and in focus.

This is especially useful in situations where you want both elements to be well defined, such as in landscape or architectural photography.

In addition, the hyperfocal distance can be used to achieve greater flexibility in focusing, since once the camera is set to a hyperfocal distance, pictures can be taken at any distance without having to constantly change focus.

In summary, hyperfocal distance is an important concept in photography that pertains to depth of field and focus.

Knowing the hyperfocal distance and knowing how to use it can help you get sharper, sharper images, especially in situations where you want both the front and the background to be sharp.