How to get rid of and protect yourself from hornets | Info

One thing you should never do if a hornet is flying near you.

A woman (57) from the area Čačka she died yesterday on the way to the hospital after being stung by a hornet. As the relatives said, she started suffocating as soon as the insect stung her.

“The woman spotted a hornet flying around her head and tried to shoo it away by waving a cloth. In these movements, she knocked him to the floor and instead of stomping on him, she crushed him with the same cloth. She squeezed the hornet with her fingers, then she got bitten,” said the cousin.

In the event that a hornet flies near you, it is advised not to wave your hands in any way to try to drive the insect away.. Otherwise, hornets build their nests in places that have water and food nearby. Most often they look for a tree for the nest. A pile of stacked trees or dead wood, as well as sheds or wooden houses, are ideal places for a hornet’s nest.

In order to protect yourself from the infestation of these insects, it is necessary to keep these places clean.

Hornets are most easily recognized by their size, as they exceed the size of a bee or a wasp. If hornets have built a nest near your home, it is best to call in professionals to remove it.

