Here’s how to get rid of ants in the house in time!

Izvor: Shutterstock

Although we are currently experiencing sudden changes in temperature, we are now enjoying the sun, and now we are looking at snowthe fact is that us spring is expected soon – the period of the year when everything blooms, flourishes and comes to the surface, between sotalog and persistent ants.

Although harmless, no one wants ants in their home, so here’s why they usually get in and how to stop them.

Ants always leave their anthill in search of food, leaving a trail pheromone. When they find food, they will follow the trail back, leaving more pheromones, which other ants will then follow. Hence the whole “army” of rights in your home…

How to get rid of them?

As always, prevention is the best medicine, but there are many tips and tricks for removing them once they enter. The best solution is to simply remove everything that attracts them to your home. Ants can be attracted to anything from sugar, honey, to a jar of jam or even dirty dishes. And these are some of the expert’s tips:

Keep all food as far as possible, hermetically sealed in cupboards or in the fridge.

Do not leave food out in the open, always cover and put away if possible.

Clean up spilled food and drink immediately.

Clean the house and pet bowls regularly (ants love cat and dog food).

Take out the trash regularly.

Means that help:

As for cleaning, a natural product is always the best solution against persistent ants. Mix the water with vinegar in order to clean the traces (pheromones) of the ants that they leave with them. Another group of experts also suggested the use happens.

“Ants rely on their sense of smell to navigate the world, and the smell of pepper is irritating,” they said, adding that ground pepper also helps with that. Also, ants also hate the smell of cinnamon! You can always sprinkle them on the edges of doors and windows.

Ants hate the smell of cinnamon, say pest control experts at Linear World, so spraying critical entry points, such as windows and doors, could create a barricade that repels them. Another way to keep ants out of the house is to track the ants to find out how they get in. Then simply block all the holes, taking special care around the doors and windows.

(WORLD)