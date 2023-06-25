how to have it with an income above 15 thousand euros?

Home » News » Renzi bonus: how to get it with an income above 15 thousand euros?

The Renzi bonus is one of the concessions that has survived the governments that have followed over the years. It is a payroll bonus of 100 euros to improve one’s living conditions. How can it be requested for those with an income of more than 15,000 euros?

Il integrative treatment, or ex Bonus Renzi, in 2022 it was not everyone’s right. And for this very reason many workers risk having to return it with the adjustment of 730/2023. How can the sums due for those with an income of more than 15,000 euros be recovered?

Let’s clarify together in the following article.

Renzi bonus for incomes above 15,000 euros: how does it work?

We see how is it possible to have the Renzi bonus for those with an income of more than 15,000 euros. In 2022 the Renzi Bonus was due by right and for 100 euros to all those who had a taxable income of up to 15,000 euros. For higher incomes, but within 28,000 euros, it was due only on condition that the deductions due were higher than the tax due.

Renzi bonus: how to recover it?

How can the Renzi bonus be recovered, going to obtain the sums due for those who have an income of more than 15 thousand euros? All workers with an income between 15,000 and 28,000 euros had doubts about whether or not to request the Renzi bonus, since if it weren’t due there was the risk of having to return it.

To recover the sums, the procedure provides for fill in Section V of part C of the tax return.

What to consult in the CU?

Per facilitate the application process it is necessary to proceed with the search in the CU. It is a question of checking whether code 1 is reported in point 390 of the single certification, the employer has provided all or part of the supplementary treatment. And in point 391 the amount that the employer paid is indicated.

What are the objectives of the Renzi Bonus?

The Renzi bonus was introduced in a very delicate historical moment, in which i Italian workers they were faced with the difficult path out of the economic crisis. To date the goal is to allow them to better manage the current high inflation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

