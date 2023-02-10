After the very strong earthquake that destroyed many inhabited centers between Turkey and Syria in the night between Sunday and Monday, causing the death of over 22 thousand people, humanitarian and charitable organizations from all over the world mobilized to contribute to the relief efforts and launched campaigns emergency fundraising. Turkey began receiving international aid almost immediately from many countries, while in Syria the situation is much more complicated due to the civil war that has ravaged the country in recent years.

On the one hand, the government of Syrian President Bashar al Assad has been under sanctions for years, on the other hand, the north-west of Syria controlled by the rebels is difficult to reach: the routes used in recent years to circumvent the controls of the central government, in fact, they passed through southern Turkey, which however is currently devastated by the earthquake. Assad asks to be able to directly manage all humanitarian aid to Syria, including that for the north-west occupied by the rebels, but many fear that he could use it as a weapon of political blackmail.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the Italian division of the international organization of volunteer doctors with over fifty years of history, is the most active Italian NGO at the moment in northwestern Syria. In fact, MSF was already in this area before the earthquake, which allowed it to intervene immediately in the cities of Idlib and Aleppo, transporting and treating the injured in its hospitals and donating medical supplies to other structures. Médecins Sans Frontières explained that at the moment the only way to get materials and aid from Turkey to north-western Syria is the Bab al-Hawa crossing, but that in order to deal with the current emergency, he has asked the United Nations to open also other crossings usually closed by Turkey to prevent Syrian refugees from entering the country.

Médecins Sans Frontières is also evaluating the type of aid to bring to the most affected cities of southern Turkey: Hatay, Gaziantep and Diyarbakir. Donations can be made here on Twitter (on the Italian account come on the French one) you can follow updates on their activities.

Among the local and international organizations Médecins Sans Frontières is collaborating with in Turkey is Türk Kizilay, the Turkish Red Cross and one of the largest humanitarian organizations in the country. In these days they showed to have set up mainly distribution centers for meals and hot drinks for the displaced. Türk Kizilay’s English-language Twitter account has spread the details for making donations by bank transfer.

Médecins Sans Frontières is also collaborating with International Blue Crescent (IBC), an NGO based in Istanbul, partner of the UNHCR (the United Nations agency that deals with refugees) and in turn coordinated by the Turkish Red Cross, which in these days it has mobilized entirely for the emergency caused by the earthquake. He is not involved in medical care but has started a fundraising campaign on the GlobalGiving platform with the aim of reaching 92 thousand euros to respond above all to the need for tents, heating, blankets, thermal clothing and ready-to-eat food for the displaced population. IBC has set up an operations coordination center in Gaziantep, one of Turkey’s hardest-hit cities, and sends aid to northern Syria from its headquarters in Hatay, which is located near the crossing point.

Donations are also accepted by UN agencies such as UNHCR and UNICEF regarding children’s rights. The United Nations confirmed the arrival in northwestern Syria of the first humanitarian convoy on Thursday morning: however, the White Helmets, the organization of civil defense volunteers known for their relief efforts during the war, said the The arrival of that convoy was already scheduled before the earthquake, and they have accused the United Nations to handle the relief efforts in an inadequate and unbiased way.

Of course, in Turkey and Syria there are also many small organizations that know the area and are just as committed to the emergency as the larger ones. But these organizations are usually also less scrutinized and it is more difficult to verify their work. The advice of those involved in humanitarian aid, in these cases, is to take stock: if you trust or rely on someone you know, in fact, donating to a small association can have a greater and more widespread impact than do not donate to large NGOs that already receive large sums of money due to their visibility.