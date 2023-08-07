How to hide the number from which you are calling on an iPhone or Android phone | MobIT

How to call from a hidden number, regardless of whether you have an iPhone or an Android phone?

How call from a hidden number, if you want to call someone without them knowing it’s you? Sometimes people need this option, especially if you’ve been calling someone for a long time who doesn’t answer, so you just want to check if the problem is that they know it’s you calling.

There used to be options to hide the number (Caller ID) by typing a few characters or numbers before the phone number, but they no longer work, at least on iPhones. Here how to call from a hidden number!

How to call from a hidden number on an iPhone device?

On iPhones, there are options in Settings to help you hide a number, temporarily or permanently.

Open Settings Click on Phone Go to the Show My Caller ID option Deactivate the green option so that it turns gray

How to call from a hidden number on an Android device?

On Android devices, here’s how to call from a hidden number!

Open Settings Click on Applications Click on Phone Find More Settings Go to Caller ID Select Hide Number

