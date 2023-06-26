Home » How to keep bananas from turning black | Magazine
How to keep bananas from turning black

How to keep bananas from turning black

Bananas are very suitable for decorating cakes because they can be cut in several ways. However, what worries most people is that the bananas quickly take on a darker color, regardless of whether the cake is kept in a cool or warm place.

Because of this change in bananas, most people give up buying or preparing their favorite fruit treat. Now you don’t have to worry about that because experienced housewives have shared a fantastic trick that has blown everyone away.

Namely, when we cut a banana into rings or halves, it is best to sprinkle them with a few drops of lemon. This will prevent them from darkening. If you don’t have a lemon, you can coat the cut pieces with a little jam or even better honey. This will give them a juicier appearance, while maintaining their freshness and taste.

