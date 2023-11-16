How to Live in the Country, review of his album Yiyi (2023)

It sounds ironic that after more than a decade of experience and five studio albums, the Madrid group How to Live in the Country now give us the LP that, due to textures, colors and tones, most closely resembles what we could properly expect or conceive from a rugged life experience. Suddenly, the planets align and we finally observe in the calm nature of their recent work that idyllic drop in decibels, inspired by the twelve songs of an album that has left distortion and electricity at home, in favor of bet everything on the acoustic and organic skin of a bold stylistic swing that advocates introspection and rejects immediacy. Success does not necessarily lie in risk, but “Yiyi” (The Wrong Genius, 23) has the happy fortune of turning his weaknesses (the loss of punch and spin) into opportunities and conveniences (the acquisition of a renewed and warm friendliness) with which he can land on his feet and emerge victorious.

As we mentioned, Pedro Arranz (soul mater of the project) has managed to materialize throughout this album his most individualistic desires and intentions, escaping from easy rhythms and letting himself be carried away by a contemplative and slow speech that breaks so much with the continuous line of his previous ones. journeys as with the tone that can be expected from an album in the middle of 2023. Objectively, we have before us a beautiful, private, elevated, elegant, mature and calm LP that responds and successfully fulfills the personal need of its performer to prove himself. himself in different places and registers. This is how we conceive it, hand in hand with songs that tell stories even without lyrics, where melody and relaxed humming prevail (“Alberto, Rosario and Manuela”) or through Sabinesque cuts in which the prose is piled up without any chorus and its rhythm is sweetened without haste through delicate string arrangements (“The World Owes Me Nothing”). Willing to bring to light certain roles that are perceived as almost unprecedented in his previous work, Arranz even delights us with passages that partially refer to Krahe’s voluble tonal surrealism (“Por HERE Te Dirán Que No”) or with purely instrumental sections that underline with more vehemence the imperturbable and placid parsimony of his forms (“Martínez”, recovered from certain past self-publishings); Although yes, we feel that the conservatism acquired in its forms (less pop and more folk) is only broken (and for the better) thanks to the vocal contributions of Begoña Casado, reserved for the great feats of the album (such as “Something that makes us happy”among other).

Within its monotonous peace, sometimes dense and not suitable for over-stimulated souls, we also find the richness of its nuances, equipped and justified by an extensive list of musicians invited to the party who take us from the nighttime jazz of “Even if Time Doesn’t Deny You” to the living romanticism of “To brag”. Aware that the sacrifice of rhythm and cadence for the sake of meter and voice will not leave behind the most accessible and fluid chapter of his career, Arranz flees forward determined to be faithful to his desires and frames this collection of songs under the lost gaze of the girl who stars on its cover, anticipating the deep absorption that an album of this magnitude will leave in its respective listeners.

Share this: Facebook

X

