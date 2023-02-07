Soft focus is a photographic technique that creates a blurry image on specific parts of the image to attract or distract the subject’s attention. It can be achieved with aperture, manual focus, subject or camera movement, or in post-production.

The soft focus effect can be obtained in many ways, both during shooting and in post-production. Here are some ways to achieve this effect:

Aperture: Aperture can be used to control depth of field and achieve soft focus on specific parts of the image. Larger apertures (such as f/1.4 or f/2.8) will create a shallower depth of field and more soft focus on subjects outside the focus area. Manual focus: By setting the focus manually on a precise point, you can control the depth of field and create a soft-focus effect on subjects outside the focus area. Subject or camera movement: Movement of the subject or camera during an exposure can create a blurry and dramatic effect. This method works especially well for sports or motion photography. Post-Production: Soft focus can also be created or enhanced in post-production using software such as Adobe Photoshop or Lightroom. This method allows for more control over the final result and the ability to create custom effects.

In general, soft focus is a very powerful visual tool that can be used to emphasize or distract attention from the main subject, create a dramatic mood, or simply to create a more interesting image. The choice of technique will depend on personal preferences and the specific needs of the photographer.

We are waiting for you on our page FACEBOOK !!!