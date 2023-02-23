ETTR (Exposure To The Right) is a photographic technique used to achieve maximum detail and dynamic range in a digital photograph. The main idea of ​​this technique is to expose the image as far to the right as possible on the exposure histogram, i.e. to shift the exposure curve to the right.

In practice, this means that the exposure should be increased as much as possible without the image becoming overexposed. Typically, this is done by using the manual exposure mode (M) on the camera and controlling exposure through the use of the histogram. The histogram is a graph representing the distribution of brightness in the image.

Set the camera to manual mode (M) and select the desired aperture and shutter speed. Check the histogram to make sure the exposure curve is shifted as far to the right as possible without the image becoming overexposed. Take the picture and check the histogram to verify that the exposure curve has been shifted as far to the right as possible.

ETTR is especially useful in situations where the image contains a large dynamic range, such as in scenes with high contrast between highlights and shadows. In such situations, the ETTR technique allows you to capture maximum detail in the bright areas of the image without losing detail in the dark areas.

It is important to note that applying the ETTR technique requires some experience and practice to achieve the best results. Also, using this method could lead to an increase in digital noise in the image, especially if the image has been overexposed.