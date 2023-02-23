The cross processing technique can also be applied to digital photography. With the advent of digital photography, the cross processing process can be simulated using post production software. There are numerous photo editing programs that allow you to apply this technique, giving the image a unique and original look.

To simulate the cross processing process digitally, it is necessary to work with the color channels of the image. In particular, the white balance, tone curves and saturation adjustment tools are used to manipulate the colors of the image and create a criss-cross effect.

In general, the technique involves inverting the color channels of the image, so that green colors are interpreted as red and blue colors as yellow. This can be achieved through the use of color adjustment tools such as color levels, midtones and tone curves.

Furthermore, you can change the exposure and contrast of the image to obtain a more evident and decisive effect. For example, increasing contrast can enhance color inversion and accentuate saturation.

In summary, the digital cross processing technique involves the use of post-production tools to invert the color channels of the image and manipulate the saturation, exposure and contrast to create a unique and original color effect.