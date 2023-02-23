The cross processing technique can also be applied to digital photography. With the advent of digital photography, the cross processing process can be simulated using post production software. There are numerous photo editing programs that allow you to apply this technique, giving the image a unique and original look.
To simulate the cross processing process digitally, it is necessary to work with the color channels of the image. In particular, the white balance, tone curves and saturation adjustment tools are used to manipulate the colors of the image and create a criss-cross effect.
In general, the technique involves inverting the color channels of the image, so that green colors are interpreted as red and blue colors as yellow. This can be achieved through the use of color adjustment tools such as color levels, midtones and tone curves.
Furthermore, you can change the exposure and contrast of the image to obtain a more evident and decisive effect. For example, increasing contrast can enhance color inversion and accentuate saturation.
- Select image: choose the image you want to edit and open it in photo editing software such as Adobe Photoshop or Lightroom.
- White Balance Adjustment: start by adjusting the white balance. In general, you want to make the image cooler or bluer, in order to prepare it for manipulating color channels. This can be done using the white balance adjustment tools such as Temperature and Tint.
- Color channel inversion: invert the color channels of the image. This can be done using color adjustment tools such as color levels, midtones and tone curves. Typically, you want to make red colors look like green, green colors look like red, and blue colors look like yellow.
- Saturation adjustment: increase the saturation to obtain a more evident and decisive effect. Generally, you want to increase the saturation of the colors to accentuate the inversion effect of the color channels.
- Exposure and contrast adjustment: to obtain a more decisive and contrasted effect, it is possible to increase the exposure and the contrast of the image. This can be done using the exposure and contrast adjustment tools.
- Sharpness adjustment: finally, to make the image sharper and more defined, you can use the sharpening tools.
- Image saving: when you finish editing the image, save the file with a new name to keep the original and share the new processed version.
In general, the digital cross processing technique involves using post-production tools to invert the color channels of the image and manipulate the saturation, exposure, contrast and sharpness to create a unique and original color effect .