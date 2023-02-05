Scheimpflug’s rule is a photographic condition that describes the relationship between the camera lens, the plane of focus, and the shutter plane.

Scheimpflug’s rule states that as the camera is tilted relative to the plane of focus, the lens must be tilted in the same direction and by the same amount to keep the plane of focus in perfect focus with the desired image. capture.

This rule is used to obtain a larger depth of field and to correct perspective distortion problems, which occur when the camera is tilted up or down.

To better understand Scheimpflug’s rule, imagine a camera mounted on a tripod, with the lens pointed at an object.

The plane of focus is represented by an imaginary line through the center of the lens and which is parallel to the shutter plane.

As the camera is tilted up or down, the lens must be tilted in the same direction to keep the plane of focus parallel to the plane of release.

Scheimpflug’s rule is very useful for landscape photography, where it is important to keep both foreground and background details in focus.

It is also very useful for macro photography, where subjects very close to the camera lens need to be kept in focus.

In summary, Scheimpflug’s rule describes the relationship between the lens, the plane of focus, and the shutter plane, stating that the lens must be tilted in the same direction and at the same intensity as the camera to maintain the plane of focus. in focus parallel to the shooting plane.

This rule is very useful for obtaining a wider depth of field and for correcting perspective distortion problems.

