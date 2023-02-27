A photo reportage is a set of photographs that tell a story, an event, a place or a situation in a complete and detailed way. The term “reportage” comes from the French and means “report”, “report”, and is used to indicate a journalistic genre that is based on the accurate description of an event or situation.

In the context of photography, photo reportage is based on the photographer’s ability to capture the essence of an event or situation through images. Photographs must be able to document the situation as accurately as possible, giving the audience a complete overview of the topic at hand.

A photo reportage can consist of a few or many photographs, depending on the subject and the type of story you want to tell. Typically, the photographs are arranged to create a coherent narrative, with each image representing a piece of the overall story.

Photo reportage can be made on any subject, from crime news to politics, from sport to culture, from nature to science. What matters is the photographer’s ability to tell a story through images, transmitting the emotions, sensations and atmospheres of the moment to the public.

Photo reportage is an important tool for journalism and communication, as it allows you to document and denounce situations of public interest, to spread knowledge and raise awareness of public opinion on important issues.