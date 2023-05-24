How to prepare for a job interview?

Have you been applying for a job for a few months and finally received the long-awaited email or phone call for an interview for your dream job?

Do not worry! Although the interview very often causes fear and uncertainty among candidates, there is no reason to worry. With the right internal setup, you will have the opportunity to shine and show your individuality, knowledge and skills, as well as get to know the company and work team closely. Here are some quick tips to help you in the preparation process.

Learn more about the company you are applying to

One of the questions you will most likely need to answer is related to your motivation for applying for the job at your chosen company. Take the time to look at that site and become intimately familiar with the company’s scope, activities and goals. This way you will definitely make a good impression on your future employer if you can specifically answer the question “What attracted you to our company?”

Read the job description carefully

This step is often overlooked. If you’re sending out dozens of resumes, there’s no way you’ll remember the description of every position you’re applying for. But they will definitely ask you the question “Why did you apply for this position?”

You’re unlikely to win over the interviewer with the answer “Because I’m looking for one new job”, even if it seems logical to you. Be aware of the requirements, duties and competence required for the job.

Tell me about yourself

If you are asked to tell something about yourself, try to emphasize the essential information and not get distracted by unnecessary details related to your personal life.

Expect the discussion to switch to a foreign language

Nowadays, one of the main requirements for the work process is knowledge of foreign languages. Most views of jobs it indicates which languages ​​you need to speak and this should not surprise you. The surprise can happen right at the interview. During the conversation, the interviewer may suddenly start speaking in a foreign language and ask you a question in English, for example.

Prepare for a little more awkward questions

Every candidate prepares for common interview questions. But don’t forget that sometimes you may be asked difficult questions. Think carefully about how you will answer if you are asked why you left your previous job (voluntarily or not). Do not speak ill of your former employer, even if you have negative memories.

be yourself

As cliche as it sounds, try to be yourself during an interview. Don’t overestimate yourself, don’t exaggerate, improvise, show your sense of humor. Choose comfortable clothes that suit your style, but also be suitable for the position and the style of clothing in the company.