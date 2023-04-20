How to properly defrost meat | Magazine

Taking meat out of the freezer and leaving it on the counter is not the best way to thaw it!

Freshly meso is the best option, but we are not always able to prepare it. Then we reach for the one from the freezer and almost all of us have the same method – we take it out, leave it on the work surface or the kitchen table and let it thaw at room temperature. However, is this really the best way we can apply?

When it comes to raw meat, it is important whether we use it carefully, in order to prevent development bacterium. When it is exposed to room temperature, it becomes more susceptible to them. When the meat is frozen and at a temperature lower than four degrees, bacteria cannot reproduce. In other words, you should not leave meat or other foods at room temperature longer than two hours.

When you leave meat to sit all day, it can reach a temperature of more than four degrees, which causes bacteria to grow. This method makes the soil fertile for the development of new bacteria, but also it allows bacteria that were already on your piece of meat to grow! In addition, it is no secret that many people defrost meat under hot or cold water. This is not a good option, especially if you do it with hot water. The surface layer of meat thaws faster and goes into the cooking process under a stream of hot water.

If you already choose such a method, it is best to use cold water, but under one condition. You need to ensure that the water does not come into direct contact with the meat and that water is changed every half houruntil the meat is thawed. A better method for defrosting meat is in the microwave, but only if you use the defrost function. However, the best method is to put the meat in the refrigerator, but then you will need 24 hours so that it is ready for cooking.

