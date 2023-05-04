How to recognize a psychopath | Magazine

According to experts, there are five main traits that are characteristic of “psychopaths”, that is, people with antisocial personality disorder.

Eight children and a security guard were killed in yesterday’s shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in Belgrade. Such a tragedy is unprecedented in the history of Serbia. Nine people were killed and seven wounded in the shooting at the school in Vračar. The suspect is a thirteen-year-old boy, KK, who was detained, as well as his parents. According to the information obtained by the police, the boy made a detailed plan of the massacre a month earlier, and a list of people “to be shot”, students of his school, was found in his room. During his arrest, he showed no signs of remorse.

There is a lot of speculation in the public and on the networks as to how and why parents, teachers, and even students did not notice that “something is wrong”. KK was a withdrawn child, a good student who went to competitions, but poorly socialized… In his statement to the police, the father said that his son felt rejected, but that he himself did not notice anything. His son often told him that he did not fit into society, which according to psychologists should have been a warning sign for parents.

How do you know if someone has a personality disorder, is it a psychopath and what are the signs that can indicate that someone is fighting “inner demons”?

The term “psychopath” is often used, but many people do not know its true meaning. So, what does it mean and how can you recognize the signs of psychopathy, experts explained and reported by the medical portal “PsychCentral”.

Many people think that a psychopath is someone who is naturally violent, but this is not always the case. Psychopathy is also often confused with sociopathy. In fact, neither is a true diagnosis of mental health. In the world of psychiatry, both psychopathy and sociopathy fall under the umbrella of a condition called “antisocial personality disorder” (APL).

Psychiatrist, Dr. Eric Patterson explains that there is a lot of misinformation about psychopathy, and that the term is often misused and used lightly. How can you tell if someone has antisocial personality disorder?

An accurate and precise diagnosis can only be established by an expert, but there are some signs that indicate a disorder.



1. Disrespecting other people, as well as social values

Neglecting others is one of the most prominent signs of APL, Patterson says. This behavior involves violating the rights of other people and the laws set by society. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, people with APL show a pattern of disregarding the rights of others. When diagnosing APL, experts look for a pattern of behavior that begins around age 15. But the onset of symptoms for this personality disorder often occurs earlier.

A person with APL may not follow social norms and may do things that other people consider illegal. In some cases, they may be arrested for their behavior. Research from 2018 suggests that people with psychopathy have the ability to see things from another person’s perspective, but ignore that feeling.

2. Lie and manipulation

People with antisocial personality disorder also often lie. They may even lie about their name and use pseudonyms or other identities. Usually, lies represent an attempt to use others in a way, to “get” something for themselves through manipulation, whether it is financial or emotional gain. They often use charm and flattery to get what they want. Manipulation can also involve emotional abuse or blackmail.

3. Aggressiveness

It is important to note that not all psychopaths are physically aggressive. But a common trait of people with ASPD is that they act aggressively or very irritable. Although it is most often manifested physically, aggressiveness can also be emotional, verbal, such as verbal abuse.

4. Impulsivity

People with antisocial personality disorder can act impulsively. It means they do things regardless of the consequences. When “risky” behavior is expressed, they do not think about their safety or the safety of others. Partly because of this impulsivity, people with APL are much more likely than others to turn to illegal substances. Also, due to impulsive and risky behavior, they are more prone to get some form of sexually transmitted diseases. Statistics also show that they have a shorter life expectancy compared to those who do not have this disorder, all because of risky behavior – accidents, injuries and suicide.

5. Lack of remorse

Regardless of whether a person with antisocial personality disorder manipulates, lies, or does something illegal, their main characteristic is a lack of remorse for their actions. In other words, such people do not feel guilty for what they have done. They may also try to rationalize the “harm” they have caused.

Patterson points out that not all people with antisocial personality disorder have all of its symptoms.

“Someone can be aggressive and physically hurt another person, while someone can covertly manipulate others,” he says.

So, psychopathic traits can vary from person to person. Although violence can be a symptom of a person’s aggression, not all psychopaths are physically violent. Ultimately, says Peterson, people with ALP use others to get what they want, for them “the end justifies the means” to the extreme.

How is psychopathy diagnosed?

The diagnosis of antisocial personality disorder is made by a mental health specialist by comparing the symptoms with the above and decides whether they meet the criteria for diagnosing this disorder.

According to PsihoCentrala, antisocial personality disorder is 70 percent more common in men than in women. The prevalence of this disorder is between 0.2 and 3.3 percent in the general population. Antisocial personality disorder begins in early adolescence (many believe even before the age of 15), but is most pronounced in the twenties.

Personality disorders such as antisocial personality disorder are usually diagnosed by a mental health specialist, such as a psychiatrist or psychologist. General practitioners are not specialized in diagnosing this disorder, but if you notice symptoms and signs in the behavior of people close to you, be sure to seek help. The selected general practitioner will refer you to a mental health specialist for diagnosis and further treatment.

There is no laboratory analysis or genetic test that can be used to diagnose this disorder.

Many people with antisocial personality disorder rarely seek help, and if they do, it is only until the disorder begins to significantly interfere with them or otherwise affect their lives. This most often happens when a person’s defensive resources for coping with stress and other life events are exhausted.

