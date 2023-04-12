Home World How to reduce frown lines exercises | Magazine
See how to reduce “frown” wrinkles on the forehead!

Source: TV K1/Screenshot

The question is how to get rid of it? Jelena Jovanović, a certified facial yoga instructor, revealed the recipe for its relief as a guest on K1 TV. As Jelena says, there are several reasons why we frown:

“We frown because of bad eyesight, because of the sun, we frown because we strain our eyes because we are in front of the computer for too long, that’s why we get frown lines. These facial wrinkles can be solved, or softened, when we use self-massage techniques and exercises,” she revealed. Jelena then explained and in what way.

All you have to do is place your fingers between your eyebrows and massage that region with your index and middle fingers. Then gently pull your fingers upwards. Repeat this process 15 to 20 times. Another useful exercise to reduce frown lines is to grasp the eyebrow muscles and squeeze them gently. In this way, according to the yoga instructor, tension is released.

See how the “frown” wrinkle reduction technique looks like in the video:

Source: TV K1/screenshot

