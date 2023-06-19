How to reduce the amount of food you throw away | Magazine

Here’s how to reduce the amount of food you throw away and thus save money and time!

That two million kilograms of food are thrown away in Serbia every day, or 2,000 tons of the same is a devastating figure, taking into account that almost half a million Serbs (446,000) cannot meet basic life needs. In Belgrade alone, according to direct measurements, it was established that each resident throws away 108.1 kilograms of food annually, according to research by the Center for Environmental Improvement.

In addition to inequality among our population, as well as the global population, throwing away and irrationally storing food leads to numerous long-term consequences, such as climate change, which is gaining momentum. Also, in this way, we not only throw away food, but also throw away our money, spent resources, energy, water, land, as well as someone else’s effort and work. Here are some tips, how to at least as an individual influence this general problem, but also to save extra:

1. Avoid excessive food shopping

One of the simplest ways to avoid wasting food is to buy rationally, not too much and just enough for you and your family members. Experts advise that it is much better to do shopping several times during the week, rather than one big one, which causes you to pile up groceries and put yourself at the risk of them spoiling.

2. Think twice

According to last year’s research by the Center for the Improvement of the Environment, in Serbia, most fruits and vegetables were thrown away in the territory of Belgrade. Unlike their edible parts, the inedible ones were thrown away much more. However, did you know that fruits and vegetables, even if they soften a little, do not need to be thrown away. You can remove the superficially rotten parts and use the rest to make smoothies or simply mash the vegetables, cook them and make an excellent potage.

3. Make shopping lists

You will agree that buying groceries that you already have in the house, but you have forgotten or are not sure how much you have left, can only create an additional expense for you. Therefore, before shopping, experts advise you to make a list of the foods you are missing. That way, you won’t needlessly “wander” around markets – it will save you both time and money.

4. Food storage method

One of the well-known methods used by restaurants is the FIFO method. Putting fresh and newly purchased foods in the back of the refrigerator and “older” ones in the front can help you in rational and healthy use of food. So, you will always reach for the food that is nearing its expiration date first and you will use it faster.

5. Freezing food

Another well-known method of scalding food is freezing it. That way it will last longer. Another benefit is that you can consume frozen seasonal fruits and vegetables later and out of season. See how long certain foods can be kept in the freezer.

6. Composting

An excellent way to turn organic waste, more precisely food residues, such as fruit and vegetable peels or coffee grounds, into fertilizer for the garden and flowers is composting – a simple and effective way to use waste in a smart way.

7. Lunch to take away

Another way to save, but also not throw away the remaining food, is to take it, for example, to work or pack it for the children for a snack.

