How to relieve a migraine | Magazine

Check out some of the remedies for migraine relief!

Headaches are not pleasant at all and they know how to ruin your day before it has even started. Pain in the area of ​​the temples, back of the head or some other parts of the head can be unbearable, unpleasant and strong.

Unlike headaches, migraines are different and cause real pain for many – they are much more intense and occur more often in women. To reduce intense migraines, there are a lot of medicines, about which it would be best to consult your doctor, as well as advice and therapy. Here are some of them:

First of all, the way of life, what you eat, how much you sleep or exercise affects various health conditions, including the occurrence of headaches and migraines.

San

Experts advise that when you experience excruciating headaches or migraines, you should first get a good night’s sleep and rest more. A darkened and cooled room on hot days, as well as silence, can relieve pain, advises neurologist Dr. Lauren Netboni. One study even showed that migraines are more common in people who do not have regular and quality sleep. As the neurologist points out, a nap, even a short one, can help reduce pain.

Hydration

In second place is hydration. When we are dehydrated, the brain tissue can change size and detach slightly from the skull, putting pressure on the nerves and causing pain. The rule that has been around for years is that the recommended dose of eight glasses of water is needed for the normal functioning of the body.

Magnesium

Magnesium plays a key role in muscle and nerve function and may also be able to short-circuit brain activity that triggers migraines, adds Dr. Natboni. Some research suggests that too little magnesium in the diet can make migraines worse, and that taking this supplement when an attack occurs can help stop symptoms.

Massage

One study found that eight out of 10 people had their headaches reduced with just one massage treatment, and most experienced almost immediate relief. Places treated with massage are also important. Research in the treatment of headaches indicates that even foot, hand and ear cup massages can help relieve migraine pain.

Coatings

If you’ve ever applied ice or a cold compress to an injury, you know how they affect and reduce pain. The same is the case with headaches and migraines. By the way, cold therapy has been used to treat migraines for over 100 years, but there are several scientific studies that suggest why it can help relieve pain in some people. Certain theories suggest that cold compress therapy may help constrict blood vessels or slow the nerve signals that trigger migraines.

