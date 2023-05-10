Home » How to relieve nausea while driving | Magazine
How to relieve nausea while driving | Magazine

Do you know what exactly causes nausea while driving and how to relieve it?

Izvor: Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov

Nausea occurs for a simple reason. The center for balance is not paired with vision, writes Revija HAK. That is, the movements of the body and the forces acting on the body are not aligned with what you see. Your view is mostly directed outside the car, on the left or right side, (if you are not the driver) and does not follow curves, i.e. you look sideways, not through the windshield.

For example, in the back seat of a car, children see in the back of the front seat a stable horizon with headrests on it, but the balance system senses that the body is moving. In this differentiation of the senses, nausea occurs.

Children aged six to 12 are more sensitive than adults. The only advice is for drivers to slow down in curves as much as they can, and for passengers in the back seat to try to look ahead, through the windshield. In addition, experts advise focusing on objects in the distance to alleviate nausea. Another tip is to open a window or take a break and get some fresh air if you feel sick.

