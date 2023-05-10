Home » How to remove pesticides from green leafy vegetables | Magazine
World

How to remove pesticides from green leafy vegetables | Magazine

by admin
How to remove pesticides from green leafy vegetables | Magazine

Green leafy vegetables are full of antioxidants, but to keep them that way, it is important to wash them well and properly.

Izvor: Shutterstock/New Africa

How many times have you taken green leafy vegetables from the fridge and just washed them quickly? You may have wondered several times whether it is enough or whether you should wash it more thoroughly, but in the end you always think “Oh, I’ll be fine”. However, whether it’s spinach, Swiss chard or lettuce, experts say it is green leafy vegetables are the most important to follow thoroughly. In this way, we remove dirt, pesticides and bacteria that can be harmful to health.

Green leafy vegetables are best washed in cold water. Also, the most important thing is to wash it before cutting the vegetables. Many people make this mistake, which causes bacteria and pesticides to be transferred from the outside to the inside. In addition, it is no secret that many do not have the habit of washing their hands before washing vegetables, and this is another way to prevent the transfer of dirt and bacteria.

Remove the damaged or slimy parts and rinse the vegetables carefully with cold water. To remove soil residues, it is best to soak leafy vegetables in cold water for a few minutes. According to the US agency responsible for protecting public health through food safety control and surveillance, you don’t need to use soap or special detergents.

If you are not serving the vegetables immediately, make sure they are completely dry before storing them in the refrigerator prevented the growth of bacteria and accelerated spoilage. Dry vegetables retain their freshness longer, so it is good to add a napkin that would absorb excess moisture in this way.

See also  Libya, the Tobruk Parliament takes away trust in the Dbeibah government

(WORLD)

You may also like

Sound Stations, Lemoa Kustik Fest, Godflesh, Grande Royale,...

Cvijanović left the session of the Security Council...

Using the debt ceiling as partisan bargaining chips...

handball euro 2024 draw live broadcast livestream |...

Mother stabs her son, the woman accuses herself...

Flights, here are the new Aeroitalia routes to...

What was Vladislav Ribnikar’s first working day like...

Biden and McCarthy renegotiate on the debt ceiling:...

News Udinese – Nestorovski charge: “Sunday in Florence...

The city in South Africa where only white...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy