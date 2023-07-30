How to remove unpleasant odor from towels | Magazine

See how to remove the unpleasant smell from your towels!

Izvor: Voyagerix/Shutterstock.com

“For the best method for removing musty, damp odors from towels, I’d like to share a tried-and-true method that has consistently produced great results,” says home improvement consultant Kristin Cieslarski.

She advises combining natural ingredients and smart laundry so that the fabric is not damaged even more. To begin with, it is crucial that you first understand the cause of the musty smell in towels. This is often the result of towels not being completely dried between uses.

“I recommend washing your towels separately from your other laundry to reduce the growth of bacteria and mold. Adding vinegar and baking soda to the washing machine is the key to getting rid of those stubborn odors,” adds Kristin.

Add one cup of vinegar to the detergent compartment or directly to the towel drum and run a regular wash cycle. When the cycle is finished, keep the towels in the machine and add half a cup of baking soda. Run another wash cycle, this time using a detergent for sensitive skin or delicate fabrics.

After the second wash cycle, be sure to remove the towels immediately and hang them to air dry or tumble dry on low heat.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:58 Bathroom decoration ideas Source: TikTok/whataboutdesign

Izvor: TikTok/ whataboutdesign

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

