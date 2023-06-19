How to repel mosquitoes 7 natural ways | Magazine

Read the 7 best ways to repel mosquitoes naturally!

Mosquitoes have already started to attack, as they are most active during the summer months. How to get rid of mosquitoes naturally? Although there are various chemical-based mosquito repellents on the market, many people prefer natural alternatives due to health and environmental concerns. Here are some effective methods that will help you drive mosquitoes away from your home!

1. Maintain the exterior of the home

Make sure your home is properly sealed so that you prevented the entry of mosquitoes. Repair any cracks or gaps in windows, doors and walls.

Additionally, make sure your roof gutters are clean and functioning properly to avoid water build-up.

2. Make a natural mosquito spray

Many essential oils are known for their properties mosquito repellants. Citronella oil is a popular choice, as it interferes with their ability to locate “targets”. Other effective oils include lemongrass, eucalyptus, lavender, peppermint and tea tree oil. Dilute these oils with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil, and apply to the skin or use in diffusers around the home.

You can make your own natural mosquito spray using ingredients like vinegar, witch hazel, and essential oils. Combine these ingredients in a spray bottle and apply to exposed skin when spending time outdoors.

3. Avoid peak mosquito activity

Mosquitoes are most active during dawn and dusk. If possible, limit your outdoor activities during this time to protect yourself from mosquitoes. When outside, wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks to minimize skin exposure.

4. Prevent mosquitoes from breeding in your home

Maintenance purity of your home and surroundings can discourage mosquitoes from breeding. Mow your lawn regularly, trim your bushes, and remove any leaves or debris that may accumulate in your yard. Mosquitoes prefer shaded areas, so ensuring good air flow and sunlight penetration can help deter them.

5. Put mosquito nets

If you live in an area where mosquitoes are abundant, know that mosquitoes can enter your home through open windows and doors.

Installing window screens with small nets can prevent them from entering, while still allowing fresh air to circulate. Be sure to repair any damaged networks to ensure they are effective.

6. Remove standing water

Mosquitoes breed in standing water, so eliminating all sources of standing water around your home is key. Empty and clean birdbaths, flower pots, gutters and any other containers that can collect water. That way you will eliminate potential breeding grounds mosquitoes.

7. Buy or plant mosquito repellent plants

Certain plants naturally repel mosquitoes, such as citronella, basil, lavender, rosemary and mint around your home can help deter mosquitoes. These plants emit odors that mosquitoes find unpleasant, preventing them from entering your living space.

You don’t have to plant them from seeds and wait for them to grow, these plants can be found in every market, and they cost around 150 dinars for a full pot! Read also what scent attracts mosquitoes, you will be surprised – we all have it in our house and use it every day!

These natural methods to get rid of mosquitoes will help you get rid of annoying “buzzers” without using chemicals. Remember to combine multiple strategies for best results and enjoy a mosquito-free living space during the warmer months!

