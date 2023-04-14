How not to empty your wallet completely at the last moment for Easter shopping, reveals the Serbian Wolf of Wall Street.

Markets are crowded because it’s the last moment for Easter shopping. As is usually the case these days, more is bought to prepare the holiday table. Is there a way to rationally compile the list and let’s not completely empty the walletexplained in “Jutru” on Prva Vladimir Đukanović, the Serbian Wolf of Wall Street.

“In these times of crisis, budgeting is always important. You can divide the money exactly on what you can spend it on. I always advise people to budget, crisis times or not, but now it’s more important than ever. We want to keep the same standard of living, but we see what inflation does. Anyone who has a loan today is already seeing an increase in their monthly installments. Things improved a little in America, March inflation fell to 5 percent, which is the lowest in the last year and a few days. I hope that inflation will be brought under control by the end of the year,” said Vladimir Đukanović.

To the question is it better to pay by card or cash, in order to have a better insight into how much we spend, the Serbian Wolf from Wall Street answered:

“I learned this from my mother. She had a notebook in which she set aside money and it was a way of rational budget spending. So, it is extremely important to budget. As for the card, it doesn’t matter whether you spend with cash or with a debit cardbut it is important that do not use credit cards. Credit cards are evil because the effective interest rates are over 30 percent. Every dinar you spend, you will pay more in the end,” said Vladimir Đukanović and added the most important thing in spending money.

“In general, 90 percent of people in this world think they have less money than they need. It’s human nature. No matter how much they make, they would want more and they would want a higher standard of living. The most important skill is discipline. When something catches your eye, you know how to say it ‘No, it’s out of budget’” said Vladimir.

The psychological impact of holiday shopping

“It’s huge. When you talk to marketers, they’ll explain that marketing is psychology. They want to get into your psyche and find out where you’re thin psychologically and where you’re going to cave in and buy outside of your budget. save and be rational. You have to be disciplined. Some say it’s the hardest, but in my opinion it’s the easiest,” explained Đukanović and revealed whether it’s better to go shopping once a week or every day:

“You consume more if you shop once a week. You go to buy something on sale and then buy a bunch of nonsense, sweets. You don’t consume it in a rational period, all studies show that people consume it much faster. These are not tricks, but the most common guidelines – to budget, be disciplined and resist nonsense“, he advised.

