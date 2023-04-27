How to scan documents by phone | MobIT

Scanning with your phone is a practical way to turn any document, payment slip, invoice, photo from an old album, page of a book or similar into a PDF file.

Source: Smartlife / Freepik / alicia_mb

With the help of applications, today you can use your smartphone and its camera to scan practically any document, from receipts to recipes, pages from books or cherished photos from old photo albums, and turn it all into PDF files that you will save on your phone, computer or on some Cloud service.

It is worth noting that scanning with a mobile phone can be done even without any special applicationdepending on which mobile device you use.

For example, if you use iPhonein the Notes application, which is installed at the factory, you have the ability to scan a document without the need to install other applications.

A similar option is available on Samsung phones that use it Android operating system, that is, the user interface One UI 2.0 or later. Here, you need to activate the camera and point it at the document you want to scan with your mobile phone, and wait a few moments for the artificial intelligence to recognize that it is a document and offer you the option to scan. When a yellow frame appears around the document, you will also see a Scan button, which you need to tap in order for the phone to scan the document. Of course, the scanned document will be available to you in the gallery.

In case you don’t use an Apple or Samsung phone or if you want more options, you can use special applications for mobile phone scanning, which offer both more options and more control over the scanning process. Let’s see what these apps are and what they offer.

Adobe Scan

When it comes to scanning documents with a mobile phone, there is an application Adobe Scan unrivaled. As the name suggests, this application comes from the Adobe company, which is known as the creator of the PDF format, which is today the absolute standard for electronic documents.

Whether you use Android phone or iPhoneusing the camera and this application you can transfer any document to PDF format.

Before saving the scanned document, you have the option to optimize its dimensions, rotate it, crop it and change the color as needed.

The biggest advantage of this scanning app is the fact that it does all the work without asking for any “compensation”.. So, it’s free, in general, but certain advanced features still require you to “hold onto your pocket”.

Adobe Scan also has the ability to recognize the text on the scanned document, which means that after scanning you can change the text on the document just as you would on a document created in Word. You can also add your signature to the document, if necessary.

Google Drive (valid for Android phones only)

If you are using an Android phone, you can also scan documents with the help of the famous Google Drive applicationwhich can be very practical, especially if you use Google Drive as your primary Cloud service for data storage.

All you need to do is launch the Google Drive app, tap the icon button plus (button to add content to Google Drive) and then select an option Scan.

Source: Experiences & Recommendations

After clicking on the option Scan the phone’s camera will launch. After photographing the document you will have additional options at your disposal that allow you to fine-tune the appearance of the document (geometry, colors, etc.).

PhotoScan by Google Photos

PhotoScan by Google Photos is an app from Google that is intended exclusively for photo scanning and he does that job very good. The application is actually a part of the Google Photos service, which can be deduced from the very name of the application, which means that you can use it regardless of whether you have an Android phone or an iPhone.

The application works by making five different photo samples that you want to scan, and then artificial intelligence automatically removes the glare and adjusts the geometry, i.e. corners and edges.

The path to the spell is very short and simple:

Start the application and place the camera directly above the photo you want to scan, taking care that the entire photo is inside the frame displayed on the phone screen;

Tap the capture button and wait a few moments for the application to perform the necessary analyzes and capture the photo;

Point the phone to the points shown on the screen by following the direction of the arrow. At each of these four points, the application will take an additional photo;

Wait a few moments for the application to analyze and process all the samples and generate the final image.

Download PhotoScan by Google Photos za Android or PhotoScan by Google Photos za iPhone.

Microsoft Lens PDF Scanner

If you like simple mobile phone scanning, and at the same time spend a lot of time in the Microsoft Office environment, then it is Microsoft Lens the right app for you.

Although the user interface is sparse, Lens has options that include Word documents and PowerPoint presentations. Scans don’t look as perfect as Adobe Scan, but the superior text recognition almost makes up for all of those flaws.

SwiftScan

You need fast scanning app for iPhone or Android? SwiftScan is exactly like that. Using this software, you can scan documents, recipes, drawings, business cards, QR codes… Practically everything you can think of with your phone.

SwiftScan is very easy to use. All that is required is to place the camera directly above the document. If it is necessary to correct the position of the camera, the application will inform you about it through a message on the screen. When you find the ideal position, which the application will also inform you about, you don’t need to do anything else – you just need to hold the phone still, and the application will capture the document itself, without you having to press anything.

After scanning, you will have the opportunity to choose one of five color profiles so that the scan looks exactly as you imagined. You can save scanned documents as PDF or JPG, and upload them to a cloud service such as iCloud, Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive…

Please note that not all options are available in the free version of SwiftScan. For full functionality, you will need to purchase the Pro version of the application.

Izvor: SwiftScan

CamScanner – PDF Scanner

As the name suggests, CamScanner is an application that turns your mobile phone camera into a scanner. With the help of this application you can scan a wide range of documents, from invoices to prescriptions.

CamScanner is available in two versions – a free version and a paid version that offers even more options and functionality. Some of the options worth highlighting are the possibility of recognizing and extracting text from documents for further processingthe possibility of electronic signing of documents, and even the possibility of retouching old photos with the help of artificial intelligence. Download CamScanner za Androidor CamScanner za iPhone.

What is the best scanning app?

This is one of those questions that cannot be answered simply. When considering which document scanning app to download, first think about your needs and be realistic about them.

There is a high probability that one of the free scanning applications will fully meet your needs, and then your choice is even greater. Advanced features are certainly nice to have, but they are intended for those who will actually use them and are charged for a reason.

Our advice is to first “write down” your needs, so that you search for phone scanning applications on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and read their description to see if they have the functions you require and whether those functions you have to pay or they will be available to you for free.

(WORLD)