Detergent and fabric softener that are added to all washes are not always a guarantee that the laundry will be perfectly washed, fragrant and soft. A special problem is the creasing of clothes during washing, which requires long ironing.

But, in order to shorten the ironing time, you can use a simple trick. All you have to do is insert 2-3 balls of aluminum foil into the drum of the machine before washing. Balls made of aluminum foil reduce statistical electricity, that is, they “absorb” it and allow clothes to be washed better.

Another useful tip is to shake the freshly washed laundry and put it in the sink. After 15-30 minutes, hang it on a wire to dry. This will make the fabric much less wrinkled.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

